Dubai-United Arab Emirates: Dubai has launched the world’s first icon-based classification system to represent the level of human–machine collaboration in the process of producing research, publications, and public-facing content.

Developed by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the Human–Machine Collaboration (HMC) Icons offer a new global standard for transparency, clearly indicating the extent to which humans and AI worked together throughout the creation process. The classification is free to use, copyrighted for consistency, and openly available for researchers, publishers, and content creators worldwide.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF, said: “Distinguishing between human and AI-generated content has become a major challenge. That is why we have launched a new framework to define the level of collaboration between humans and machines across all forms of content.

“We invite researchers, writers, publishers, designers, and content creators around the world to adopt this new global classification system,” His Highness added.

Unlike existing tools that focus on outputs or authorship, the HMC Icons focus on the process behind the work, from ideation and data analysis to writing, translation, and design. The system applies to academic papers, reports, visual content, and educational materials.

The classification system features five core icons representing the degree of human–machine collaboration (from All Human to All Machine), as well as nine functional icons indicating which specific parts of the process a machine has contributed to. They are: ideation, literature review, data collection, data analysis, data interpretation, writing, translation, visuals, and design.

By using these icons, institutions and individuals can demonstrate responsible AI use, reinforce human leadership in research production, and foster greater trust in an era increasingly shaped by machine learning tools.

The system was developed in response to a question raised in the 2024 edition of Dubai Future Foundation’s Global 50 report: ‘What if we had a Turing Declaration for human intelligence?’ The HMC Icons present Dubai’s answer: a practical framework that sets a new benchmark for research integrity and content transparency.