Weyay Bank has successfully wrapped up its summer program designed for "Jeel" customers, aged 8 to 14. The closing ceremony highlighted the positive atmosphere and creative spirit that flourished during the multi-week workshops. This season's program focused on programming and digital innovation through Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, underscoring Weyay's commitment to empowering the next generation in increasingly essential digital fields.

The program offered engaging workshops that covered:

AI-Powered Game Development: Participants delved into the world of game design and creation, exploring AI fundamentals and their practical applications.

Virtual Reality Environment Development: These workshops provided participants with hands-on experience in designing virtual reality environments, opening new horizons in digital innovation.

Cybersecurity Fundamentals: Participants gained vital knowledge on safe internet Browse and protecting personal data – an essential skill in our fast-paced digital world.

The enthusiasm and positive interaction observed among participants, trainers, and the program content demonstrated their passion for learning and readiness to explore new technological realms. The program also significantly contributed to building their self-confidence and fostering creative thinking.

Investing in Kuwait's Digital Future

Commenting on the program's success, Fawaz AlNakib, Partnership Manager at Weyay Bank, stated: "At Weyay Bank, we believe that building Kuwait's digital future starts with empowering the rising generation. As Kuwait's first digital bank, we see our duty extending beyond providing innovative banking services to include investing in the minds of the next generations. The Weyay Summer Program was a living testament to this commitment."

AlNakib added: "The 'Jeel' card and app are not just financial tools; they are a gateway to teaching young people the basics of financial responsibility and equipping them with the digital skills needed to keep pace with modern developments."

The success of the summer program underscores Weyay Bank's dedication to providing unique experiences for its customers, particularly "Jeel," which forms the cornerstone of the Bank's strategy to enhance financial inclusion and digital empowerment among youth in Kuwait. This commitment further validates Weyay's recognition with the "Most Innovative Product" award at the MEED Banking Excellence Awards 2025 for the Middle East and North Africa region.