Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Netflix has reinforced its position as the global streaming leader after reporting strong second-quarter results that surpassed expectations across all key metrics.

The company posted revenues of USD 11.1 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of USD 7.19, driven by solid international performance and the impact of a weaker US dollar. Netflix also revised its full-year guidance upward, with projected sales reaching up to USD 45.2 billion and an operating margin of 29.5%, highlighting a business that is scaling efficiently and delivering strong financial leverage. Net income is on track to exceed USD 10 billion for the first time in company history.

Despite the impressive numbers, Netflix shares dipped slightly in after-hours trading, likely a result of the stock's nearly 90% rally over the past 12 months.

According to Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro, "These results reinforce Netflix’s dominance in the streaming sector. The company is successfully combining international growth with innovation in advertising and technology, all while continuing to deliver premium content."

A key highlight for investors is the rapid growth of Netflix’s ad-supported tier, which now boasts over 94 million monthly active users. The company expects to roughly double its advertising revenue in 2025, marking a significant step in building a powerful new growth engine. Netflix is also leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline production processes and enhance viewer targeting—initiatives that are expected to further support margin expansion in the long term.

“As Netflix continues to grow, it’s clear that the company’s strategy is firing on all cylinders,” said Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro. “The focus on diversifying revenue—through advertising, live sports, and localized content—puts Netflix in a strong position to capture even more market share globally.”

As always, compelling content remains at the heart of Netflix’s strategy. The company’s robust pipeline includes highly anticipated new seasons of global hits like Stranger Things and Wednesday. In addition, its flagship series Squid Game has already broken viewership records within its first three days of release—setting the stage for strong subscriber growth and engagement in the second half of the year.

While competition from major players such as Disney, Apple, and Amazon persists, Netflix continues to lead the industry. Its strategic focus on innovation and global expansion ensures it remains uniquely positioned to drive sustainable, long-term growth.

