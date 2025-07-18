The Bank continuously monitors emerging fraud tactics and educates customers on effective prevention measures

NBK strengthens its awareness initiatives across all digital platforms to maximize the campaign’s reach and impact

In line with its unwavering commitment to fostering financial literacy and empowering all segments of society, NBK continues to bolster its support for the "Let’s Be Aware" banking awareness campaign. Spearheaded by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

As part of its commitment to customer protection, NBK is actively educating the public about fraudulent online shopping offers, often promoted through social media. These scams typically feature links to fake applications or websites that lure victims with enticing discounts and promotions.

Designed to mimic legitimate platforms, these fraudulent sites deceive users into providing sensitive personal and banking details—such as account and credit card numbers—ultimately compromising their financial security. NBK urges customers to remain vigilant and avoid engaging with suspicious links, reinforcing its dedication to safeguarding the community from cyber threats.

NBK advises customers to exercise caution and avoid being misled by deceptive shopping deals that promise steep discounts. The bank emphasizes the importance of verifying website URLs and refraining from clicking on links from unknown sources—especially those received via email that advertise offers that appear too good to be true.

Furthermore, NBK cautions customers about the risks of saving credit card details on e-commerce websites or browsers for faster future transactions. The bank highlights that such platforms are susceptible to security breaches, potentially exposing stored banking data to theft.

The Bank also emphasizes that it will never request personal information via email, text messages, or phone calls. Additionally, NBK warns customers against responding to such messages, as they are often fraudulent attempts to steal banking credentials, sensitive data, or funds.

NBK remains vigilant in monitoring emerging fraud tactics, educating customers, and providing clear guidance on how to stay protected. Through comprehensive awareness materials shared across its digital platforms, the bank continuously emphasizes the importance of engaging only with trusted links and avoiding interactions with unidentified sources.

Harnessing its vast communication capabilities, NBK utilizes all its digital channels—boasting the largest following among Kuwaiti banks—to ensure the widest dissemination of the campaign’s messages, effectively reaching the largest possible audience.

Led by the Central Bank of Kuwait in partnership with Kuwait Banking Association, “Let’s Be Aware” stands as the region’s most comprehensive financial literacy campaign. Aimed at empowering bank customers, the initiative delivers essential education on critical financial topics. Key focus areas include practical steps to prevent fraud, strategies for maximizing banking services, and fostering a strong culture of savings and investment. By equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions, the campaign strengthens financial security and resilience across Kuwait’s banking sector.

As a leading financial institution in Kuwait and the region, NBK remains a key supporter of the Central Bank of Kuwait’s initiatives aimed at enhancing financial literacy and promoting banking awareness across all segments of society. The bank actively organizes various educational events to keep the community informed about critical banking issues while also investing in specialized training programs for its employees. By strengthening expertise in fraud prevention and financial crime mitigation, NBK reinforces its commitment to safeguarding customers and upholding the integrity of the financial sector.