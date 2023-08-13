Draws saw AED 742, winners take home AED 1,382,250 in prize money

Second golden summer draw awarded AED 50,000 in gold coins

Dubai, UAE: In its 141st edition, Mahzooz, the UAE's favourite weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-outs, crowned its 57th millionaire and saw 742 participants take home AED 1,382,250 in prize money in addition to a new winner who was awarded AED 50,000 in gold coins.

While the top prize of AED 20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 12 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 2, 15, 21, 45, 46 and shared the second prize of AED 200,000, earning AED 16,667 each. 729 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received AED 250 each.

As part of Mahzooz’s prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 141st draws awarded Tulsi, holding the raffle ID number 37068079, the raffle prize of AED 1,000,000.

Mahzooz is also thrilled to announce Ageeb with the raffle ID number 36969295 as its second winner of its golden summer draw. The golden summer draw offers a lucky participant a great opportunity to win AED 50,000 worth of gold coins every week for a limited time.

For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

About EWINGS:

EWINGS LLC, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, is a technology and operations management company headquartered in the UAE. EWINGS delivers tailor-made services, spanning strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management with a special focus on the entertainment industry.

About Mahzooz:

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

For more information on Mahzooz, prizes, winners, rules, terms and conditions, eligibility and to enter the coming Mahzooz Grand Draw and Raffle Draw, please visit www.mahzooz.ae, download our app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, or follow @MyMahzooz on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

