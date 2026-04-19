Manama – The Student Counseling Unit at the Deanship of Student Affairs at Arabian Gulf University organized a specialized workshop titled “Psychological First Aid,” targeting staff who interact directly with students across various campus facilities, as part of efforts to foster a safe and motivating university environment. The four-hour workshop saw active participation from dormitory supervisors and Deanship staff, reflecting the growing institutional awareness of the importance of enhancing the psychological readiness of frontline workers.

The workshop was presented by Masouma Al-Aali, Head of the Student Counseling Unit at the Deanship of Student Affairs, and Counselor Mohamed Hajji, as part of the Deanship of Student Affairs’ strategic initiatives aimed at promoting mental health and building an integrated support system on campus, based on its belief that administrative and field staff represent the first line of defense in identifying students’ needs and addressing them effectively.

The workshop aimed to enhance preparedness and strengthen early intervention skills, enabling participants to acquire practical skills that help them address mental health emergencies with awareness and professionalism, thereby contributing to the provision of rapid and safe initial support to students and preventing the escalation of mental health issues within the university environment. The training program focused on four main areas, including clarifying professional roles in initial psychological interventions, reviewing evidence-based psychological support methods, introducing practical tools used in this field, and proper referral mechanisms to specialists to ensure continuity of care.

The workshop concluded with a key message that “promoting mental health is a shared responsibility, beginning with awareness and extending to daily practice,” underscoring the importance of joining forces to create a balanced educational environment that supports students’ academic and personal growth.

For her part, Dr. Aseel Al-Saleh, Dean of Student Affairs at Arabian Gulf University, emphasized that investing in equipping staff with basic mental health first aid skills represents a strategic approach that goes beyond handling emergencies, laying the foundation for a more aware and cohesive university environment, based on a culture of active listening and support, and fostering mutual appreciation among members of the university community.

This workshop is part of a series of programs and initiatives implemented by the Deanship to promote mental health on campus, based on the firm conviction that providing a safe and supportive learning environment is a fundamental pillar for achieving academic excellence and enhancing students’ psychological and personal well-being.