Arab Finance: Wadi Kom Ombo for Land Reclamation Company registered EGP 90.092 million in net profit after tax at the end of March 2026, down 23.44% from EGP 117.681 million a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 10.725 from EGP 16, while total revenues plunged to EGP 171.177 million from EGP 188.635 million.

Established in 1904, Wadi Kom Ombo is a pioneer company in the field of reclamation and reconstruction work in Egypt.

The company's activities are focused on land reclamation and reconstruction, general contracting, the establishment of canals and drainage systems, and the development of wastewater treatment plants, in addition to the construction of bridges and tunnels.