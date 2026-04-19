Dubai, UAE – Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, is set to welcome guests back this Monday, 20 April starting from 5:00 PM.

Global Village continues to bring cultures, communities and families together through shared experiences during Season 30. The destination will be open daily from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

For the latest updates, visit Global Village’s website https://www.globalvillage.ae/ and social media channels:

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE

X: @GlobalVillageAE

Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE

Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME

TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global - teamglobalvillage@currentglobal.com

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions. Part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, it continues to grow in popularity and maintain a deep connection with its guests, reinforcing its status as the region’s number one entertainment and cultural hub. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests — with Season 29 alone setting a new record by attracting 10.5 million visitors.

Building on this success, Global Village Season 30 offers a spectacular experience hosting 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is home to 450 world-class performers featuring in 40,500 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.