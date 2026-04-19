Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in MENA, announced today the successful conclusion of its advisory role on the Accelerated Bookbuild (ABB) secondary share sale in Valu, Egypt’s leading universal financial technology platform. The transaction involves the placement of 53.8 million shares, representing 2.55% of the share capital of Valu.

EFG Hermes acted as the financial advisor and bookrunner on the deal, leveraging its market-leading execution capabilities and integrated sales platform to maintain orderly market performance within an accelerated timeframe. The successful execution of this ABB highlights the Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) resilience and the continued attractiveness of Egyptian capital markets.

Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, commented: “This transaction exemplifies our broader efforts to deepen and grow access to liquidity in the region’s capital markets and our increasing activity in follow-on equity transactions that EFG Hermes has executed recently. This follows Valu’s successful listing on the EGX last year and strong share price performance, highlighting the company’s strong momentum and further strengthening investor interest in Valu’s growth story. It stands among a series of offerings that have reignited investor appetite for equities, a continuation of the momentum for new listings and follow-on offerings, following a muted ECM activity during last month against a backdrop of elevated geopolitical risk.”

In 2025, EFG Hermes advised on 18 equity capital market (ECM) transactions, 16 debt capital market (DCM) transactions, and 8 M&A transactions across the region, with notable engagements in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Egypt. These activities highlight the firm’s leadership in regional capital markets and its ongoing role in connecting regional and international investors with strategic opportunities.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for micro and small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efghldg.com

Omar Salama

Head of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efghldg.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efghldg.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.