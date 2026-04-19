Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of an exceptional draw dedicated to Al Waffer Club members, offering them the opportunity to enter a draw for a grand cash prize of BD50,000.

This initiative reflects the Bank’s commitment to providing added benefits and premium rewards to customers who are keen to make the most of their savings and grow their balances. The draw forms part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience and offer rewarding opportunities linked to regular saving, further reinforcing the position of Al Waffer Club as one of the most prominent exclusive benefits associated with the “Al Waffer” account.

The exceptional draw is open to current Al Waffer Club members, who can qualify to enter by depositing an additional amount of no less than BD5,000 during the period from April 15 to July 10, 2026, with the grand draw set to take place on July 15, 2026.

Through this initiative, Khaleeji Bank is offering club members an exceptional opportunity to maximise their chances and benefit from an additional feature designed specifically for this segment, in line with the Bank’s approach to rewarding customers for their commitment and strengthening their banking relationship through meaningful benefits and carefully designed incentives.

This exceptional draw comes in addition to the opportunity for eligible customers to enter the draw for the grand prize of USD250,000, which will be drawn on the same date, alongside an additional opportunity to win cash prizes of BD5,000 allocated exclusively to five winners from among Al Waffer Club members. This further enhances the value of participation and gives members more chances to win as part of a more distinctive savings experience.

Al Waffer Club is one of the most prominent exclusive benefits offered by Khaleeji Bank as part of the “Al Waffer” account. Customers who maintain a balance of BD5,000 or more are eligible to join the club and benefit from a range of exclusive privileges, including members-only draws, in addition to easy access to digital banking services and flexible, efficient account management. This reflects the Bank’s commitment to delivering added value that goes beyond conventional savings accounts by offering a more rewarding experience centred on exclusivity, continuity and meaningful reward opportunities.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, said: “We extend our sincere thanks to our existing Al Waffer Club members for their valued trust and continued choice of Khaleeji Bank, and we also welcome new customers wishing to join a banking experience that offers them exclusive benefits and rewarding opportunities. This exceptional draw reflects our appreciation for this distinguished customer segment and reaffirms the special position enjoyed by Al Waffer Club members within our banking services ecosystem.”

She added: “By depositing an additional amount of no less than BD5,000 during the specified period, Al Waffer Club members will have an exceptional opportunity to enter the draw for a grand cash prize of BD50,000, making this initiative an added incentive that enhances the value of saving and offers members a more distinguished experience. This offer reflects the Bank’s commitment to developing quality initiatives that reward customers, strengthen their loyalty, and give them a greater sense of exclusivity and appreciation within a unique banking experience built on distinction, care and exclusive privileges.”

More broadly, the “Al Waffer” account continues in 2026 to offer competitive savings benefits through prizes exceeding a total value of USD5 million, within an account that is compliant with the principles of Islamic Sharia and based on the concept of unrestricted Mudaraba. The account can be opened with a minimum of just BD50, with customers receiving one entry point for every BD25 maintained in their balance, thereby increasing their chances of winning in the draws. Customers can also multiply their chances through the bonus points system by maintaining their balance and avoiding withdrawals for 90 days prior to the next draw date.

The 2026 Al Waffer account prize programme includes major draws scheduled throughout the year, featuring four grand prizes of USD250,000 to be drawn in March, May, July and September, in addition to three grand prizes of USD1,000,000 each to be drawn in December 2026.

It is worth noting that Khaleeji Bank is recognised as a distinguished Islamic bank dedicated to fulfilling customer aspirations through an integrated Islamic banking model offering a comprehensive range of high-quality retail and corporate services, as well as Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities.

For more information, please visit the Bank’s official website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow Khaleeji’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers. Terms and conditions apply.