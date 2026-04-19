Alizz Islamic Bank has been awarded the prestigious ‘Islamic Bank of the Year in Digital Customer Experience’ award at the DLive Awards 2026, held at the JW Marriott Hotel Muscat, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s digital leadership journey.

This recognition reflects the bank’s comprehensive digital transformation in recent years, driven by a strategic vision to redefine customer experience through innovation and technology.

A key highlight of this journey is the launch of the Alizz X Mobile Banking Application, offering customers a seamless, intuitive, and fully integrated digital banking experience. The bank has also strengthened its digital payments ecosystem through the introduction of Visa Debit, Credit and Prepaid Cards, including Oman’s first Shari’a-compliant multi-currency prepaid card providing customers with enhanced flexibility for both local and international transactions.

Enhancing its customer engagement channels, the bank also introduced an intelligent chatbot to provide instant, 24/7 support, alongside a full revamp of its call center through migration to a cloud-based system significantly improving responsiveness, service quality and operational efficiency.

Extending its digital transformation into physical touchpoints, Alizz Islamic Bank launched its first two smart branches in Bawshar and Al Khoudh 6, offering a modern, self-service driven banking experience powered by advanced digital technologies. The bank has also further upgraded its ATM and CDM network with new state-of-the-art machines and revamped its corporate website to deliver a more dynamic and user-friendly experience.

Further reinforcing its corporate banking capabilities, the bank introduced the Alizz Connect Corporate Banking Platform along with a dedicated mobile application, enabling business customers to manage their financial operations efficiently through secure and advanced digital channels.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Khalid Al Hoqani, Head of Transfromation at Alizz Islamic Bank said: “This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class digital experiences. Our transformation journey is centered on innovation, agility and customer-centricity to ensure that we continue to meet and exceed evolving customer expectations while remaining true to our Shari’a principles.”

Alizz Islamic Bank continues to build on its strong momentum, investing in advanced technologies and innovative solutions to shape the future of Islamic banking in Oman and beyond.