Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announced the signing of a Technology Support Contract with “Be My Sense,” a startup founded by UDST students and launched through the University’s incubation center, UHUB. The agreement marks a significant step in supporting student-led innovation and advancing entrepreneurial initiatives emerging from the University.

Be My Sense was developed by the students Mohamed Ali and Ahmed El Abed, under the mentorship of Dr. Wagdi Alrawagfeh, Assistant Dean, IT Student Affairs at the College of Computing and Information Technology. The startup builds on an award-winning project that earned international recognition at the Huawei ICT Competition 2024–2025 Global Final in China, where the team secured second place in the Innovation Track while representing Qatar among leading teams from around the world.

The solution is an inclusive, AI-powered platform designed to empower deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals through real-time translation, smart wearables, and digital assistance. By addressing communication barriers in educational, professional, and public environments, “Be My Sense” reflects a strong commitment to accessibility and social impact.

The contract establishes a framework for collaboration between UDST and the startup, focusing on supporting its continued development, scalability, and market readiness. It also reinforces the University’s role in leveraging a dynamic innovation ecosystem where students are encouraged to transform their academic knowledge into practical, real-world solutions.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “The signing of this contract reflects our strong commitment to empowering our students and supporting their entrepreneurial journeys. At UDST, we believe that innovation thrives when students are given the opportunity to apply their knowledge in meaningful ways. ‘Be My Sense’ is a testament to the impact of applied learning, where ideas developed in the classroom evolve into solutions that serve society and address real challenges. We take great pride in seeing our students grow into innovators and entrepreneurs who contribute to shaping a more inclusive and technologically advanced future. Through initiatives such as UHUB, we continue to provide the support, mentorship, and resources needed to help our students turn their ambitions into successful ventures.”

Mohamed Ali, co-founder of Be My Sense, and Chief Technology Officer said: “The signing of this contract is a major milestone for us as a startup. What began as a university project has evolved into a solution with real-world impact, thanks to the continuous support and guidance we received at UDST. The hands-on learning experience played a crucial role in helping us develop our idea and prepare it for the next stage.”

This agreement highlights UDST’s ongoing commitment to nurturing talent, supporting entrepreneurship, and bridging the gap between academia and industry. By investing in student-led initiatives such as “Be My Sense,” the University continues to play a key role in driving innovation and contributing to Qatar’s knowledge-based economy.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has 80 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

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