Riyadh, KSA – AppyThings, a Google Cloud partner focused on building the AI-native data and integration stack that powers secure, scalable digital services and enables enterprise AI adoption, headquartered in the Netherlands, has strengthened its commitment to Saudi Arabia with the launch of AppyThings Arabia, its new legal entity in the Kingdom. The move follows two years of on-the-ground operations in the nation and reflects rising demand for the underlying cloud, data, and API foundations that support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 digital transformation. Saudi Arabia ranked second globally in the World Bank’s 2025 GovTech Maturity Index, underscoring the pace and scale of the country’s digital government progress.

With more than 10 years of international experience and a track record spanning over 100 customers, AppyThings brings established expertise to Saudi Arabia. The company has built a growing base of more than 10 major customers across the region and in key sectors, including public sector, healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications. Its regional workforce has tripled over the past two years, reflecting both client demand and the company’s long-term investment in local delivery capacity. AppyThings’ approach focuses on enabling organizations to build scalable, AI-ready digital platforms by combining integration, data, and cloud capabilities to support long-term transformation, aligning closely with KSA organizations’ push to modernize critical systems, strengthen interoperability, and build resilient digital infrastructure.

The Saudi expansion also builds on AppyThings’ established, award-winning reputation in Europe. In 2025, Google Cloud named AppyThings its Apigee Implementation Partner of the Year in KSA, reinforcing its growing role in secure, scalable API-led transformation across the Kingdom. KSA’s Cloud First policy has further accelerated this shift by requiring government entities to prioritize cloud-based solutions, creating a stronger foundation for modern platform-led service delivery.

Shazali Taha, Vice President, META at AppyThings, said: “The launch of AppyThings Arabia marks an important step in our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and to supporting the digital priorities set out under Vision 2030. We are seeing strong demand from organizations that want to modernize securely, connect systems more effectively, and build AI-ready digital services that can scale with confidence. By combining our global Google Cloud expertise with a localized presence and deep capabilities across APIs, data, and event-driven architectures, we can support customers more closely with the technical depth, delivery quality, and strategic guidance needed for durable transformation.”

As organizations accelerate the adoption of AI, the ability to deploy and control AI agents within business processes increasingly depends on a robust and well-governed integration layer. This layer enables orchestration, security, and control, positioning AppyThings at the core of AI-driven transformation. As part of its expansion in Saudi Arabia, AppyThings has also appointed Ahmed Raafat as Country Manager KSA, reinforcing its local leadership and commitment to supporting customers on the ground. The company has also secured new client wins across the region, including leading organizations in the Kingdom, further strengthening its presence in the enterprise and government sectors.

Shazali Taha was recently promoted to Vice President for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), after leading efforts to introduce AppyThings to the market during the pre-launch phase of the local entity. In his expanded role, he will oversee market expansion across META, focusing on localization, prioritizing key markets, scaling teams, and aligning closely with national transformation agendas. This includes helping organizations respond to priorities around cloud adoption, AI-ready platforms, data modernization, paperless services, automation, and more connected public and enterprise systems. AppyThings’ approach combines consulting, maturity assessments, and phased implementation roadmaps, allowing customers to build long-term digital capabilities. Rather than addressing integration needs as isolated projects, AppyThings enables organizations to build unified, AI-native platforms that support data, automation, and digital services at scale.

The launch of AppyThings Arabia positions the company to deepen its support for customers in the Kingdom while creating a stronger base for regional growth. Having already established traction in Saudi Arabia and expanded into other Gulf markets, AppyThings sees significant room to grow over the next five years as demand rises for trusted Google Cloud partners that can combine specialist expertise with local commitment to deliver the infrastructure layer behind AI, data, and digital services at scale.

The company expects Saudi Arabia to remain central to that trajectory, supported by strong government direction, an increasingly digital economy, and continued investment in modern public and enterprise services.

For more information, visit www.appythings.com.

About AppyThings

Founded in 2014, AppyThings is a Google Cloud partner focused on delivering AI-native data and integration platforms that enable organizations to build scalable, secure, and intelligent digital services. The company supports enterprises in designing and operating the underlying infrastructure layer that powers AI, data, and digital ecosystems, combining expertise in APIs, event-driven architectures, and cloud platforms. With offices across Europe and META, AppyThings partners with global innovators such as Google Cloud to help organizations accelerate their transformation and unlock the full value of AI and data at scale.

Learn more at www.appythings.com