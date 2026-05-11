Dubai, UAE – Service My Car, the UAE’s leading digital car service platform powered by Bahwan International Group, has announced its expansion into Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain, marking another significant milestone in the company’s continued growth across the Emirates.

The expansion reflects the company’s commitment to making premium vehicle servicing more accessible to motorists across the UAE, while meeting the growing demand for reliable, technology-driven automotive maintenance solutions outside major metropolitan areas.

With the launch of operations in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain, customers in both cities will now have direct access to Service My Car’s comprehensive range of services, including routine maintenance, diagnostics, repairs, detailing, battery replacement, tyre services and vehicle inspections. The company also offers convenient vehicle collection and delivery services, ensuring a smooth customer experience.

The move forms part of Service My Car’s wider strategy to strengthen its national presence and provide motorists with transparent pricing, trusted service standards and digital convenience through its user-friendly booking platform.

“Expanding into Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain represents an important step in our mission to improve car servicing accessibility across the UAE,” said Mr. Prem Anandkumar N, Business Head at Service My Car. “We recognise the increasing demand for dependable and efficient automotive care services in these rapidly growing cities, and we are proud to bring our expertise and customer-focused approach to even more communities.”

Over the years, Service My Car has established itself as a trusted name within the UAE automotive sector by combining advanced technology with a network of experienced technicians and service partners. The company’s platform enables customers to book services online with ease, receive upfront quotations and track the progress of their vehicles in real time.

The expansion is also expected to support the local automotive ecosystem in both Emirates by creating new employment opportunities and strengthening partnerships within the sector.

As vehicle ownership continues to rise across the UAE, Service My Car aims to further expand its operations and continue investing in innovative solutions that improve the customer journey and elevate standards within the automotive servicing industry.

For more information, please visit: https://servicemycar.com/uae

About Service My Car

Service My Car is a leading digital automotive service platform powered by Bahwan International Group that simplifies the car maintenance experience for vehicle owners. The platform provides convenient services, including online service booking, vehicle pickup and delivery, and real-time service updates. Service My Car’s mission is to transform the traditional car ownership journey into a seamless, convenient, and digital-first experience by delivering complete lifecycle solutions across the automotive maintenance ecosystem.​

https://servicemycar.com/uae

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