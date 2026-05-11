Dahab Development, one of the leading real estate development companies in Egypt, has announced the delivery of a new phase of units at its “ITC / Iconic Trinity Complex” project in the New Administrative Capital to contracted clients. The move reflects the company’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations and delivering projects on schedule according to the highest quality standards.

Mr. Nader Adeeb Moawad, Chairman of Dahab Development, confirmed that the company is targeting the operation of the project during the third quarter of 2026, following its full commitment to delivering project units according to the agreed timelines with clients, reflecting the company’s credibility and dedication to building trust with its customers.

He added that the company possesses extensive experience spanning nearly two decades in both the European and Egyptian markets. Dahab Development was established in Egypt in 2008 as a real estate developer and a pioneer in the construction and real estate industry. The company has successfully executed, finished, and delivered fully integrated projects covering more than 150,000 square meters of residential, commercial, and administrative developments across several areas, including New Cairo. The company also has distinguished investments and operations in Germany and the United Kingdom and aims to introduce more unique projects to the Egyptian market while capitalizing on the significant opportunities currently available in the construction and real estate sectors.

For his part, Eng. Youssef Nader Moawad, Vice Chairman of the company, stated that the “ITC / Iconic Trinity Complex” project is being developed on a total land area of 8,000 square meters, with a built-up area of 40,000 square meters. The project is strategically located in one of the most distinguished areas of the New Administrative Capital, specifically in MU-23, a premium services district situated between the R2 and R3 residential districts. The project occupies plot number one on the city’s main axes, including North Bin Zayed Axis and Al Amal Axis, and overlooks the Iconic Tower, the tallest tower in Africa, located within the Central Business District.

He explained that the project includes two parking levels spanning 16,000 square meters with a total capacity of 600 cars. The development consists of a ground floor and nine repeated floors. Floors one to three are designated for commercial activities, the fourth floor for medical use, while floors five to ten are allocated for administrative offices. Unit sizes range between 50 and 1,400 square meters, noting that all project units have been fully sold out.

Meanwhile, Sherif Moawad, Commercial Director and Board Member of Dahab Development, emphasized that the company has partnered with several leading local and international firms, especially since the project has obtained the LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council as an environmentally sustainable green building. The certification is considered one of the first of its kind in Egypt, ensuring compliance with environmental standards and specifications while reducing energy consumption.

Sherif Moawad added that the company has contracted with a number of top-tier local and international consultancy firms to ensure the project is delivered in its best possible form. These include Lebanon’s Shaddad Group for interior finishing works, YBA Engineering Consultancy headed by Eng. Yasser El Beltagy for project design, PROMPT headed by Eng. Walid Abdel Ghaffar for electromechanical works, ITC for construction activities, and El Sewedy Engineering Industries chaired by Eng. Waseem Anwar.