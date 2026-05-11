Abu Dhabi - As global healthcare systems continue to face mounting pressure from rising demand, ageing populations, and workforce attrition, the shortage of nurses has reached a critical point. According to the World Health Organization, the world is projected to face a shortfall of 4.5 million nurses by 2030* posing a significant risk to the delivery of safe, accessible, and effective healthcare worldwide. Nurses are central to healthcare systems and are essential to crisis response, primary care, and the delivery of services in both stable and fragile environments.

In response to this growing challenge, Aspen Medical, a global provider of healthcare solutions serving governments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), is supporting urgent and coordinated investment in the global nursing workforce, highlighting the need not only to recruit more nurses, but also to better support, retain, and empower those already on the frontline.

Nurses operate in high-pressure, often resource-constrained, and complex environments where their clinical expertise and decision-making are critical to patient outcomes. Across remote locations to tertiary settings, their role is more vital than ever in ensuring continuity of care where traditional healthcare systems are stretched or unavailable.

Sean Costello, Head of Business Development - Middle East & Africa at Aspen Medical with frontline nursing experience, emphasised the importance of recognising and investing in the nursing profession as a cornerstone of resilient healthcare systems.

“Nurses are the backbone of healthcare delivery, especially in the most challenging environments where resources are limited and decisions must be made quickly and effectively,” said Costello. “As a registered nurse myself, I have seen first-hand the skill, resilience, and compassion required in this profession. The global shortage is not a simple workforce issue; it is a direct threat to patient care and system stability. If we want stronger healthcare systems, we must prioritise investing in the people who hold them together.”

Aspen Medical continues to support healthcare delivery in some of the world’s most high-risk environments, deploying skilled multidisciplinary teams to remote, crisis-affected, and underserved regions. The organisation’s model prioritises rapid deployment, clinical excellence, and multidisciplinary collaboration, ensuring that care can be delivered wherever it is needed most.

As healthcare systems worldwide face increasing strain, Aspen Medical is urging governments, institutions, and industry partners to prioritise long-term investment in nursing education, workforce development, and retention strategies.

* Source: World Health Organization, Nursing and Midwifery Fact Sheet

About Aspen Medical

Aspen Medical is a global provider of healthcare solutions across a diverse range of clients in government, non-government organisations (NGOs), global agencies and the private sector. The company is a world leader in the delivery of healthcare solutions in any setting, particularly those that are remote, challenging or under resourced. Services include managing and building health infrastructure, air ambulance and retrieval services, occupational and workforce health, health technology, humanitarian and disaster response, medical supplies, training, and advisory services. In 2012, Aspen Medical partnered with the Abu Dhabi Police to launch National Ambulance. In 2014, the UAE Government extended the service to the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. It was the first partnership of its kind with an Australian company helping to pioneer new models of healthcare service development and delivery within the UAE and the wider Gulf region. In 2015, the company began providing Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) to all subsidiary companies in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Aspen Medical is the only commercial organisation in the world certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an Emergency Medical Team for infectious disease outbreaks and trauma surgical operations. As a certified B Corp, Aspen Medical believes passionately in using business as a force for good in everything it does, and wherever it operates. For more information visit www.aspenmedical.com