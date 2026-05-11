Amman, Jordan - Samsung Electronics MENA has officially opened applications for Galaxy Circle, the third edition of its annual flagship creator program designed to identify the region’s most promising young creators and accelerate their growth through structured mentorship, visibility, and collaboration. Successful applicants will join a regional creator community offering expert-led mentoring, increased reach, community-driven challenges, and access to exclusive rewards and opportunities.

This season, Galaxy Circle continues to leverage Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices and marks a step up in ambition by moving away from simply empowering the next generation of aspirational creators and instead aiming to establish a creator ecosystem that never sleeps.

With tailored opportunities designed to support creators across technology, lifestyle, sports, beauty, and food, Galaxy Circle continues to nurture authentic creator voices, fuel their creativity, and provide them with regional exposure across Samsung's social channels. This year’s program also expands to additional markets across the region including Egypt, Morocco, and Pakistan, welcoming a larger and more diverse pool of young talented creators.

In addition to exclusive access to the latest Samsung Galaxy devices, shortlisted creators will also receive opportunities for collaborations and long‑term membership as part of this creator squad. Galaxy Circle aims to foster a loyal and talented community of creators who grow alongside Samsung over time.

Omar Saheb, Regional VP of Marketing and Online Business at Samsung Electronics MENA, said: “Now in its third year, our Galaxy Circle program offers the region’s top young content creators the chance to truly create amazing, authentic content, and experience the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the broader Samsung ecosystem. This cross-market collaboration means creators can learn from one another, network with other creators and bring ambitious creative ideas to life for broader audiences with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.”

At its core, Galaxy Circle demonstrates how Samsung Galaxy devices empower creators to tell authentic stories. From mobile filmmaking and photography to social-first content creation, the program highlights technology as a powerful tool for self-expression. By putting innovation directly in the hands of creators active across social media platforms, Samsung reinforces its commitment to enabling the next generation of digital storytellers across the region.

Aspiring creators, whether they are Galaxy users or ambitious switchers, are invited to apply to become part of the growing movement shaping the future of storytelling in the region by applying to join Galaxy Circle at samsung.com

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.