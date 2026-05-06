South Africa’s new vehicle market recorded its strongest April performance in over a decade, with domestic demand continuing to support overall industry activity despite weakening export volumes, according to Naamsa.

Total new vehicle sales reached 47,979 units in April 2026, up 13.0% from 42,467 units sold in April 2025. This marks the best April performance since 2013, reflecting continued momentum in local demand.

In contrast, export volumes declined by 4.0% year-on-year to 30,939 units, highlighting growing pressure from global market conditions.

Passenger vehicle sales drove much of the domestic growth, increasing 14.3% year-on-year to 34,414 units. Light commercial vehicle sales, including bakkies and minibuses, rose 9.7% to 10,966 units, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments also posted gains.

Dealer sales accounted for the majority of domestic activity, representing more than 90% of total sales during the month.

According to Naamsa, the domestic market continues to benefit from earlier improvements in financing conditions and consumer sentiment. However, these gains are now being tested by a shifting macroeconomic environment.

Rising global oil prices, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, are expected to increase fuel costs and place additional pressure on consumers and businesses. This is likely to impact vehicle affordability and the total cost of ownership in the coming months.

While inflation remained relatively contained at 3.1% in March 2026, the full impact of higher fuel prices has yet to be reflected in official data. Forward indicators suggest inflation is likely to accelerate, with transport and energy costs acting as key drivers.

The outlook for interest rates has also shifted, with expectations moving away from further easing as inflation risks increase.

Despite these pressures, April’s performance indicates that underlying demand remains resilient, supported in part by ongoing vehicle replacement cycles.

Exports, however, remain under strain. The decline in April was largely driven by a sharp contraction in light commercial vehicle exports, linked to production changes at a major exporter.

Naamsa said temporary fuel levy relief measures announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana are expected to provide short-term support to consumers and the automotive sector.

The relief, which includes a reduction in fuel levies through May and June, is aimed at cushioning the impact of rising fuel prices. It is also expected to support demand in fuel-sensitive segments such as commercial vehicles, where operating costs play a significant role in purchasing decisions.

While the intervention may help stabilise confidence in the short term, Naamsa cautioned that broader cost pressures linked to global energy markets are likely to persist.

The organisation said it will continue to monitor economic conditions and their impact on vehicle demand as the market adjusts to a more challenging operating environment.

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