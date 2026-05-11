National campaign to build awareness and shape safe behaviours across all Emirates: Multi-channel rollout to engage road users, communities, and future passengers

Multi-channel rollout to engage road users, communities, and future passengers Etihad Rail reinforces safety as the foundation of the UAE’s first national passenger rail network: Phased introduction of services supported by long-term safety culture programme

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network, has today launched a nationwide rail safety campaign, marking a significant step in preparation for the introduction of passenger services across the country.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of safe behaviours around railway infrastructure, while reinforcing Etihad Rail’s commitment to operating one of the safest and most reliable rail networks in the region. It will be delivered through a multi-channel approach, including broadcast, digital, and community engagement initiatives, reaching audiences across all Emirates.

As the UAE prepares to welcome passenger rail for the first time, the campaign plays a critical role in ensuring that communities, road users, and future passengers understand how to interact safely with the railway environment.

The campaign is grounded in a clear strategic principle: safety is not a standalone message, but a long-term cultural commitment. Rather than relying solely on warning-led or instruction-heavy communications, Etihad Rail is adopting a behavioural approach designed to influence how people act in shared spaces, recognising that many safety risks arise not from intent, but from moments of inattention or routine.

At the heart of the campaign is a simple but powerful positioning: safety is care. By anchoring safety in a value deeply understood across the UAE, the campaign reframes responsibility as something shared between individuals, communities, and the wider system. Through clear, calm and human messaging, it aims to encourage awareness, promote positive intervention, and build a culture in which safe behaviour becomes instinctive over time.

Passenger services will begin in 2026 through a carefully phased approach, with initial operations designed to ensure the highest standards of safety from day one.

Adhraa Almansoori, Director of Public Policy and Sustainability at Etihad Rail, said:

“Safety sits at the heart of everything we do at Etihad Rail. As we prepare to introduce passenger services across the UAE, it is essential that we build awareness and understanding of how to engage safely with the railway.

This campaign is about building a culture of care and shared responsibility, ensuring that our communities, our passengers, and our employees all play a role in maintaining the highest safety standards.

This year, we will be introducing passenger services through a carefully planned, phased approach, designed to ensure that every journey meets our expectations for safety, reliability, and comfort from the very beginning.”

Rail is widely recognised as one of the safest modes of transport globally, supported by decades of international data and continuous investment in infrastructure, technology, and operational standards. Etihad Rail’s network has been developed in line with these global best practices, incorporating advanced signalling systems, robust operational protocols, and continuous monitoring to ensure safe and efficient operations across the UAE.

As part of the campaign rollout, Etihad Rail has released a series of indicative advertising visuals, offering a first look at how the campaign will be brought to life across physical and digital environments. The imagery reflects real-life passenger scenarios and everyday interactions within shared spaces, translating safety messages into clear, relatable moments that encourage awareness and reinforce positive behaviours.

The campaign will also support engagement with schools, local communities, and key stakeholders, helping to embed a long-term culture of rail safety across the UAE as the network expands.

As Etihad Rail continues to progress towards the introduction of passenger services, safety will remain the organisation’s foremost priority. underpinning every phase of the network’s development and operation.

About Etihad Rail

Established in 2009, Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network. Spanning approximately 900 km, the network connects key cities, ports, and industrial hubs from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah on the eastern coast.

As part of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’, Etihad Rail plays a central role in driving national economic diversification and sustainable development. Its integrated transport system enhances supply chain efficiency, reduces carbon emissions, and strengthens connectivity across the UAE and the wider region.

Etihad Rail’s network currently supports freight operations across 11 terminals and four major ports. Looking ahead, passenger services are set to launch from 2026, offering a modern, reliable and comfortable mode of travel. The service will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, with a network of stations designed to link key urban and economic centres, providing a seamless and efficient travel experience for commuters, business travellers, and families.

For more information, please contact:

Etihad Rail Communications Department

Email: media@etihadrail.ae

Website: www.etihadrail.ae

Or Email: etihadrail@hkstrategies.com