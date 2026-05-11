Kuwait: Mezzan Holding Co. KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and healthcare products in the Gulf region, today announced the company’s financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: KD 87.6 million, broadly stable (–0.5%) against a strong Q1 2025 base.

KD 87.6 million, broadly stable (–0.5%) against a strong Q1 2025 base. Gross Profit: KD 20.9 million, with a gross margin of 23.9%.

KD 20.9 million, with a gross margin of 23.9%. EBITDA: KD 12.5 million, up by 10.0%.

KD 12.5 million, up by 10.0%. Operating Profit: KD 10.3 million, up by 12.6%.

KD 10.3 million, up by 12.6%. Profit Before KFAS, Zakat and BOD Remuneration: KD 8.9 million, up by 17.0%.

KD 8.9 million, up by 17.0%. Net Profit: KD 8.2 million, up by 14.6%.

KD 8.2 million, up by 14.6%. Net Profit Attributable to Parent Company Shareholders: KD 8.0 million, up by 15.7%.

KD 8.0 million, up by 15.7%. Earnings Per Share (EPS): 25.57 fils, compared with 22.18 fils in Q1 2025 (+ 15.8 %).

Mezzan Holding Chairman, Mr. Montaser Jassim Al-Wazzan, said: “The first quarter of 2026 presented a challenging environment across the region and the global economy, with implications for businesses and supply chains worldwide. Nonetheless, Mezzan Holding continued to demonstrate the resilience and adaptability that have defined the Group for more than 80 years. Looking ahead, we remain focused on the long-term interests of our shareholders, partners, employees, and customers.”

Mezzan Holding Group CEO, Mr. Amr Farghal, said: " The Group’s first quarter 2026 results reflect continued operational discipline and a sustained focus on enhancing performance efficiency across markets, despite a changing operating landscape and evolving consumer behavior amid ongoing regional developments. Revenue reached KWD 87.6 million, reflecting a slight decline compared to a high base recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

At the market level, Saudi Arabia recorded growth of 33.8%, reflecting the effectiveness of the operational and commercial initiatives implemented, as well as improved execution efficiency, as the Group continues to expand its market position in this strategic market through its manufacturing capabilities, marketing reach, and distribution network. The UAE and Qatar also delivered positive performance during the period.

During 2026, the Group will continue to focus on enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening supply chain resilience, and investing in key growth markets.”

Q1 2026 Financial Performance Review by Business Line

Food Business Line: Total Revenue for the Food Business Line reached KD 55.2 million, an increase of 2.5% compared with the same period in 2025. The Food Business Line accounted for 63.1% of Group Revenue. The Business Line comprises the following three divisions: Manufacturing and Distribution (generating 57.9% of Group Revenue), Catering (generating 4.2% of Group Revenue), and Services (generating 0.9% of Group Revenue).



Manufacturing and Distribution: Revenue increased by 2.7%. Catering: Revenue declined by 1.9%. Services: Revenue increased by 10.5%.



Non-Food Business Line:

Revenue reached KD 32.4 million, an increase of 5.1% compared with the same period 2025. The Non-Food Business Line accounted for 36.9% of Group Revenue. The Business Lines comprises the following divisions: FMCG and Pharmaceuticals business divisions (generating 35.6% of Group Revenue) and Industrials (generating 1.4% of Group Revenue).

FMCG and Healthcare: Revenue declined by 4.2%.

Revenue declined by 4.2%. Industrials: Revenue declined by 25.0%.

Q1 2026 Regional Business Highlights:

In Kuwait: Revenue declined by 2.5%, representing 76.4% of Group revenue.

Revenue declined by 2.5%, representing 76.4% of Group revenue. In KSA: Revenue increased by 33.8%, reflecting continued execution of our growth strategy in this priority market.

Revenue increased by 33.8%, reflecting continued execution of our growth strategy in this priority market. In UAE: Revenue increased by 4.0%.

Revenue increased by 4.0%. In Qatar: Revenue increased by 16.4%.

Revenue increased by 16.4%. Jordan (including Iraq, served via our Jordan-based entities): Revenue declined by 4.2%, reflecting the regional environment.

About Mezzan Holding:

Operates in six countries through 34 subsidiaries with more than 6,700 employees.

Distributes over 34,000 Stock Keeping Units (SKU), making it one of the largest operators in terms of SKUs, unit sales, market share, and in terms of share of revenues of total consumer spending in consumer categories served by the company

Active in various segments of the consumer staple industry supported by long-standing relationships with Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills, Arla Foods, Sara Lee, and many other leading brands and manufacturers

Serves over 60,000 meals a day in Kuwait and Qatar through its catering business

Has a total of 190,000 square meters in food, beverage, and FMCG manufacturing facilities in Kuwait, Qatar and UAE

Leverages long-standing relationships with private and cooperative supermarkets

Vertically integrated into complementary business operations, including packaging, catering, contract services, and logistics

Food services customers include multinational fast-food chains, airline catering services, and large food services companies

Mezzan Holding is an 80-year-old company that was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2015. The company is headquartered in Kuwait with direct operational activities in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan.

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