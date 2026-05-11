Abu Dhabi, UAE: CentaureAI, an Abu Dhabi-based start-up, today announced its AI platform at Make it in the Emirates 2026, following successful early deployments.

Built on deep tech originally developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), the platform is designed to help organizations transform cameras, sensors, and security systems into an active intelligence layer for real-time monitoring, risk detection, and operational response.

CentaureAI helps organizations move beyond traditional surveillance by turning existing infrastructure into an operational layer that detects, interprets, prioritizes, and supports action in real time across complex physical environments.

The launch comes as governments, cities, and infrastructure operators place growing emphasis on strengthening resilience, protecting critical environments, and improving real-time awareness. At a time when operators are required to monitor more environments with greater speed and accuracy, the ability to detect abnormal behavior and act before incidents escalate is becoming increasingly critical.

CentaureAI is designed to move surveillance beyond recording and post-incident review to an active operational layer that supports real-time understanding and response.

The platform applies AI to live video and sensor streams to detect objects, classify activity, recognize behavior patterns, assess crowd movement, identify unusual events, and prioritize alerts. Rather than overwhelming control rooms with footage, it helps teams focus on what requires attention and respond through structured workflows.

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, speaking on behalf of CentaureAI, said: “The future of security will not be defined by how much footage is recorded, but by how quickly systems can recognize what is changing in the physical environment and help people decide what to do next. CentaureAI was built to give operators earlier awareness, clearer signals, and practical response pathways. It turns existing cameras and sensors from passive assets into an active layer of operational intelligence.”

CentaureAI is designed for use across public safety, critical infrastructure, smart cities, transport hubs, energy sites, industrial facilities, logistics centers, campuses, large venues, and corporate security environments. It integrates with existing CCTV networks, IP cameras, access-control systems, IoT devices, physical sensors, and environmental inputs, allowing customers to enhance their current infrastructure without requiring full system replacement.

A core feature of the platform’s roadmap is the development of proprietary sensors designed to work closely with CentaureAI. This integrated approach aims to improve data quality in complex environments, strengthen performance in demanding settings, and give customers greater control over the full chain from sensing, to interpretation, to response.

CentaureAI also supports automated incident workflows, including escalation, logging, notifications, and trigger-based responses. This helps reduce the burden on control rooms, limits missed signals, and enables faster coordination when seconds matter. The platform is designed not only to show that something has happened, but to help assess risk, determine priority, and support the next step.

The launch reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing ability to convert advanced research into commercially active start-ups serving real operational needs. By building on TII-developed deep tech and scaling it through a dedicated start-up, CentaureAI demonstrates the emirate’s expanding role in taking sovereign research from the lab into deployed systems with customer demand.

Media Inquiries

Thushara Mohanan

thushara.mohanan@tii.ae