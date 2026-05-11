Manama – Arabian Gulf University: Next Wednesday, Arabian Gulf University will launch four institutional initiatives, including its Strategic Plan for the period (2026–2030), its new institutional identity, its digital transformation initiative, and its human resources development initiative. These initiatives are part of the university’s efforts to advance institutional transformation and enhance its readiness to meet the demands of higher education in the coming phase.

The launch ceremony will be held under the auspices of His Excellency the University President, Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fahaid. These initiatives are part of an integrated vision aimed at developing academic, administrative, and research performance, and enhancing the university’s competitiveness at the regional and international levels.

His Excellency the University President, Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fahaid, emphasized that these projects represent a qualitative leap in the university’s journey and contribute to strengthening its capability for continuous development and building a more efficient and flexible operational system, thereby supporting its role as a leading Gulf academic institution serving education, research, and innovation.

For his part, Dr. Ghazi bin Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Scientific Research, explained that these projects are part of efforts to develop the university’s operational system, improve the quality of its outputs, and enhance the university’s readiness to meet the requirements of the coming phase in the fields of higher education and scientific research.

The university views these projects as an interconnected package that enhances the efficiency of the institutional system by developing strategic frameworks, establishing a modern institutional identity, upgrading technical infrastructure, and improving service quality, in addition to developing human capital and strengthening governance practices, thereby supporting the achievement of the university’s objectives, and enhancing its readiness for the future.