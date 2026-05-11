GMC selects Avicenna, ITWORX Education’s intelligent AI‑powered HIS and ERP platform, to support integrated hospital‑wide operations across its healthcare facilities

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ITWORX Education, a leading IT solutions and services provider in the Middle East, and Global Medical City in Egypt, announced a strategic technology partnership aimed at driving a new standard of digital transformation in healthcare management and service delivery. GMC is the first-of-its-kind fully integrated medical city in Egypt offering 360° health and wellness services under one roof.

As part of the collaboration, ITWORX Education will implement Avicenna, its advanced Health Information System (HIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform, developed in-house, at the Global Medical City Hospitals. Avicenna is benchmarked against leading global healthcare technology platforms and demonstrates proven maturity through enterprise-wide adoption across core hospital functions.

Designed to support modern healthcare environments, the platform enables seamless integration across clinical, administrative, and operational domains, while delivering faster workflows, greater clinical precision, and real-time insights. By leveraging AI and advanced analytics, Avicenna empowers healthcare leaders and care teams with data-driven decision-making capabilities that enhance operational efficiency and elevate the quality of patient care.

“Avicenna is the result of years of in-house development and hands-on experience within complex healthcare environments,” said Hytham ElSaiid, COO of ITWORX Education. “It is built to scale across the full hospital ecosystem, connecting clinical, administrative, and financial functions on a single intelligent platform. Our collaboration with Global Medical City reflects a shared commitment to precision, integration, and digitally enabled care that delivers meaningful outcomes for both providers and patients.”

Through the implementation of an integrated HIS and ERP platform, the partnership lays the groundwork for standardized processes and cross-functional visibility across the hospital. It also marks a strategic milestone for ITWORX Education as it expands the impact of its proprietary digital platforms beyond education and training into the healthcare sector.

Backed by a strong legacy of innovation, the company continues to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions that create long-term value across industries.

More than a technology implementation, this partnership represents a long-term investment in the future of healthcare—setting new benchmarks for efficiency, quality, and digitally driven hospital management.

To learn more about ITWORX Education and its digital transformation offerings, visit www.itworxeducation.com, or explore how Avicenna is redefining healthcare operations through intelligent, integrated systems.