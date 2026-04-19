stc tv’s curated portfolio of OTT services, seamless sign-on and consolidated billing simplify access to global and regional entertainment.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – stc group, a leading digital enabler, today announced extending its partnership with Netflix, one of the world’s leading entertainment services, to expand customer access to premium content through the stc tv platform.

Through this extended collaboration, stc customers subscribing to Baity fiber packages will be able to enjoy complimentary access to Netflix alongside a curated portfolio of premium streaming services on stc tv. The Baity fiber package, inclusive of Netflix, is currently being tested and will be rolled out widely in early summer. stc customers will be able to bundle subscriptions to two or more services at a discounted price.

The addition of Netflix further strengthens stc’s position as Saudi Arabia’s leading content aggregator, bringing together diverse entertainment service options, in a single place that simplifies access for families across the Kingdom.

The Vice President of Growth Services at stc group, said: “The partnership reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences while maximizing value for our customers. By consolidating premium content through stc tv, we’re eliminating the complexity of managing multiple subscriptions and establishing stc as the premier entertainment service provider in the Kingdom.”

Mohammed Al Kuraishi, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Middle East and Africa at Netflix, said: “We’re excited to extend our partnership with stc group to make Netflix even more accessible across the Kingdom. This partnership brings Netflix closer to even more households, making it easier for members to connect with the stories they love, whether global hits or Arabic favorites that reflect the region’s unique voices.”

The partnership addresses a growing challenge in Saudi Arabia’s streaming landscape–consumers managing multiple platforms, each requiring separate subscriptions, logins and payment methods. stc tv solves this by providing consolidated billing, seamless sign-in on any devices, and content discovery across services, while allowing customers to spend more quality time with their families.

Netflix offers a wide variety of series, films, games, and live programming across genres and languages. Members can easily discover and enjoy both global hits and an expanding lineup of Arabic content, available to enjoy anytime, anywhere.

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

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About Netflix:

Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services offering TV series, films, games and live programming across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.