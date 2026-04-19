Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has commenced its Hajj 2026 operations, marking the arrival of the first flight carrying pilgrims to the Kingdom.

Flight SV5807 arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah from Dhaka, carrying 376 pilgrims. His Excellency Engr. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, and His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, welcomed the flight alongside senior officials from across the Hajj ecosystem, underscoring the Kingdom’s continued commitment to enhancing the pilgrimage experience.

Saudia’s Hajj operational plan spans 75 days across both arrival and departure phases, facilitating the movement of pilgrims from around the world. The operation is supported by a comprehensive suite of integrated services, delivered in close coordination with relevant entities to ensure a seamless and efficient journey.

For the 2026 season, Saudia has allocated more than one million seats across its domestic and international network, supported by a fleet of 160 aircraft dedicated to Hajj operations. The airline will serve pilgrims from 145 destinations worldwide, leveraging its full operational and technical capabilities. A dedicated workforce across all operational sectors is deployed around the clock to maintain smooth and efficient performance throughout the season.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said:

“Serving pilgrims is a national priority, and Saudia plays an integral role within a broader ecosystem dedicated to this mission. In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, and in partnership with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Pilgrim Experience Program, we continue to advance initiatives that enhance the Hajj journey. As we contribute to the Kingdom’s objective of facilitating travel for 30 million pilgrims and Umrah performers by 2030, we remain committed to delivering a high standard of service at every stage, supported by disciplined operations and strong on-time performance.”

Saudia continues to offer a range of services tailored to pilgrims, including the issuance of boarding passes for both arrival and return flights at international departure points, as well as domestic segments, in addition to operating supplementary flights to Madinah. The airline expects to serve more than 179,000 pilgrims through the “Makkah Route” initiative, while the “Luggage First” service is set to handle approximately 330,000 bags and 230,000 bottles of Zamzam water.

Onboard, services are designed to support pilgrims throughout their journey. These include Miqat announcements made 30 minutes prior to crossing, the broadcast of Talbiyah, and a dedicated inflight channel featuring educational content on Hajj and Umrah rituals, alongside catering options tailored to diverse preferences.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com