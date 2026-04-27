flynas, a low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced the start of its operational plan to transport more than 147,000 pilgrims from 18 countries during this year's Hajj season 1447H (2026), leveraging the expansion of its fleet and the scaling up of its operations across its operational bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah.

The operational period for flynas' Hajj plan this year spans 33 days in its first phase, covering the arrival of pilgrims and their transportation from Asia, Africa, and Europe.

During the Hajj season, its operations will serve destinations in 18 countries: Morocco, India, Senegal, Algeria, Bangladesh, Togo, Mauritania, Djibouti, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Ghana, Niger, Bosnia, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Turkey, and Russia.

flynas is also participating in the Makkah Route Initiative, launched in 2019 as part of Saudi Vision 2030 programmes to serve the Guests of God.

The initiative aims to facilitate pilgrims' journeys by completing their procedures in their home countries smoothly and efficiently, in alignment with the objectives of the Pilgrim Experience Programme to ease access to the Two Holy Mosques.

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