Cairo – State-run flag carrier EgyptAir is operating 22 flights on Monday, 10 July 2023, to transport Hajj pilgrims back to their homeland, Ahram Gate reported.

Eight flights will take off from Jeddah, in addition to 12 trips from Medina and two flights from Jeddah to Bamako.

The flights are part of the airbridge between Saudi Arabia and Egypt to bring the pilgrims back home.

Meanwhile, the final flight in the hajj season is scheduled on 13 July 2023 to transport pilgrims of official ministerial delegations as well as lottery winners from different governorates like Cairo, Port Said, Dakahlia, Sharqia, New Valley, North Sinai, and Asyut. This is in addition to pilgrims from social solidarity organisations and tourism groups, as well as foreign and individual pilgrims, work visas pilgrims, and pilgrims from Palestine and Mali.

