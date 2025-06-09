With a Gross Development Value of AED 200 million, Tulip Oasis X Residences marks the 10th Tulip Oasis property under Madar Developments’ growing portfolio

Dubai, U.A.E – Madar Developments, the UAE-based real estate developer with a 35-year legacy in UAE’s real estate sector, has officially launched Tulip Oasis X Residences – its latest residential development in Majan, Dubai. With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of AED 200 million, the 127-unit property marks the 10th edition in the Tulip Oasis collection under Madar Developments’ expansive portfolio.

Madar Developments has delivered 9 Tulip Oasis residential properties, generating over AED 1 billion in gross development value, with several selling out within weeks of launch. The brand has played a key role in shaping Majan’s residential landscape, contributing to a 20–30 per cent increase in property values across the district. Earlier Tulip Oasis projects were completed in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Furjan, and Dubailand. This reflects a steady, location-focused approach driven by demand and backed by in-house delivery capabilities.

Scheduled for completion by Q2 2026, Tulip Oasis X Residences couples personalized style with luxurious and thoughtfully curated apartments that capture the essence of modern luxury with practicality and value that elevates living experiences beyond the ordinary.

UAE residents and families seeking an active community lifestyle with elegant living experiences can choose from 79 one-bedroom and 48 two-bedroom apartments. Each unit has been designed to maximise space while offering an opulent and modern aesthetic. The interiors are designed for both function and comfort, with a natural colour palette that transcends a sophisticated lifestyle, and offers a home where connections are made, and memories created. Tulip Oasis X Residences offers modern elegance and aesthetic appeal in each apartment, featuring Armani silver tiles, brushed graphite fittings, dark oak wood accents, and slate Pietra countertops.

Residents also have access to a range of wellness and leisure amenities, including a temperature-controlled swimming pool with sunken seating, sauna, a plunge pool, a fully equipped fitness centre, bicycle parking, and a stylish entrance lobby. Set in one of Dubai’s quietly growing neighbourhoods – Majan – the property offers serene views of Dubai’s skyline in a calming atmosphere, ideal for families and professionals. Residents can enjoy easy access to Dubai’s business, commercial and leisure districts, including Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai International Airport, and more.

"This project builds on the success of our previous developments and reflects what Madar Developments is known for – trust and reliability, thoughtful design, and homes that balance function with a sense of understated quality. Over the years, our developments have earned the trust of residents and investors alike, and Tulip Oasis X Residences is a testament of our legacy," says Eliyas Faddul, Director at Madar Developments.

A tailored payment plan will be offered to buyers and investors, including a 40/60 payment plan.

Rising up to meet the demand for luxurious residential apartments, Madar Developments also aims to grow its presence, diversifying its portfolio with new brand launches in the coming months.



For more information, visit https://madardevelopments.com

About Madar Developments:

Founded in 1989 in Sharjah, Madar Developments is part of the renowned Al Madar Engineering and has expanded into a fully integrated real estate business, offering a diverse range of services across construction, architecture, MEP systems, and ELV solutions. The homegrown and family-run company includes a total portfolio of over 100 properties and a total gross development value of over AED 2 billion, having delivered over 3,500 units since its inception.

Madar Developments maintains full control over project timelines and quality, ensuring residents' reliability at every stage of development and is a trusted loyal developer that brings homes to life in vibrant communities in the UAE.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Justin Froes at Q Communications

Justin.f@qcomms.ae