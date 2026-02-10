Four additional LuLu stores to open soon at The Hub by ADNOC locations.

Abu Dhabi: LuLu marked a significant chapter in its convenience retail expansion with the inauguration of the first-ever LuLu Daily store to be situated at an ADNOC Distribution property. Located at the new The Hub by ADNOC location on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, the move underscores LuLu’s belief in ADNOC Distribution’s next-generation roadside retail concept and its vision that is redefining convenience and customer experience across the UAE.

The LuLu Daily store at the Saadiyat Hub by ADNOC location was inaugurated by ADNOC Distribution CEO Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki in the presence of Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of LuLu Group, along with senior officials from both organisations.

With a retail footprint three times larger than traditional service stations, The Hub by ADNOC integrates traditional services – fuel, EV charging, and car care – with lifestyle offerings including supermarkets, dining, fitness, co-working spaces, and family recreation. Each hub is purpose-built to serve as a vibrant community destination, combining convenience with experiences that encourage customers to stay longer and engage more.

The launch was marked by the signing of strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to open four additional LuLu Daily stores at The Hub by ADNOC locations through mid-2027. The agreements were signed by Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, and Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. Also, the MoUs further reinforce the long-term partnership between the two entities, with four more Lulu stores planned at ADNOC Distribution locations soon.

Yusuf Ali M.A, Chairman, Lulu Group International, said: “We are happy to be collaborating with ADNOC Distribution for the first time. Our work together reflects a shared commitment to enhancing customer convenience and delivering high quality retail and food experiences across key mobility corridors through The Hub by ADNOC, supporting the UAE’s evolving lifestyle and mobility needs. We are confident that this marks the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship.”

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “The opening of the latest The Hub by ADNOC location on Saadiyat Island marks an important mobility and retail milestone for ADNOC Distribution, and reflects our customized approach to site selection and amenity choices. Each Hub is specifically designed to fit the lifestyle and needs of the varied communities we serve, underscoring our commitment to bespoke retail experiences and the agility of The Hub as a model for development.”

Spanning 16,566 square feet, the new LuLu Daily store sits at the heart of The Hub by ADNOC on Saadiyat Island, providing the surrounding community with a convenient destination for daily essentials. The store offers a wide range of fresh farm produce, grocery staples, meat and dairy products, beauty items, toys, and household goods, in addition to a dedicated fresh food and bakery section, providing customers with a wide range of offerings under one roof.

Designed with customer ease in mind, the store features two self-checkout counters and seamless access to parking, supporting efficient, high-quality shopping experiences, and reflecting a customer-first approach shared by both companies.

The Hub by ADNOC is ADNOC Distribution’s next-generation roadside retail concept, representing a shift beyond traditional service stations and creating destinations that deliver greater choice, value, and convenience for customers. By situating stores within The Hub by ADNOC, LuLu brings high-quality essentials to destinations designed around how people live, travel, and shop.

Also present on the occasion were Ashraff Ali M.A., Executive Director of LuLu Group; Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu; Salim V.I., Chief Operating and Strategy Officer; V. Nandakumar, Director of Marketing and Communications; Aboobakker T., Director of Project Development; Ajay Kumar, Director – Abu Dhabi & Al Dhafrah Region, as well as senior leadership from ADNOC Distribution, including Chef Operating Officer Klaas Mantel, Chief Marketing Officer Jacqueline Elboghdadi, and Chief Shared Services and Technical Officer Saeed Al Ahbabi.