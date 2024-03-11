LOGIC Consulting, a leading EMEA consulting firm, secured the prestigious ‘Excellent Culture and Work Environment’ recognition as a multinational firm at the 2024 Corporate Happiness Awards, which was held in Riyadh. The award underscores LOGIC’s commitment to fostering a positive workplace atmosphere, even amid extensive working hours, aligning seamlessly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030.

The company has been dedicated to employee satisfaction, well-being and organisational excellence, resulting in LOGIC Consulting’s success at the Corporate Happiness Awards. Mostafa El Ghorab, KSA Country Manager and Senior Partner, and Ayten Abdelhalim, Marketing Director, received the award, emphasising the company’s relentless pursuit of workplace happiness.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the Corporate Happiness Awards aims to recognise happier workplaces as a catalyst for a productive future. Recognising the key role of employee happiness in driving both productivity and organisational success, the award celebrates excellence in occupational responsibility. It highlights effective processes and policies that contribute to fostering employee happiness, inspiring action and providing tools for transformative workplace practices.

Mostafa El Ghorab, KSA Country Manager at LOGIC Consulting, said: “We are thrilled that LOGIC Consulting was honoured with the Corporate Happiness Awards under the ‘Excellent Culture and Work Environment’ category. Leveraging our extensive 25 years of expertise, LOGIC Consulting is poised to provide consulting services across diverse industries, catering to both government entities and private enterprises in the MENA region.

LOGIC Consulting’s commitment to employee satisfaction resonates well with the broader societal goals of Vision 2030, reflecting a focus on high quality of life, healthy lifestyles, and reputable working environments. The company conducts various activities and initiatives aimed at ensuring the satisfaction and happiness of employees. Furthermore, the company also adheres to its strategy of creating a healthy and inclusive work environment, which in turn boosts productivity. It is further poised for significant expansion in the Saudi market, aligning its strategies with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030.

With a strong conviction in the advancement of human development, the company is committed to fostering a culture of ongoing learning and growth. This commitment is evident through its hosting of dedicated workshops, monthly discussion sessions and the establishment of the specialised Logic Academy to facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences. Furthermore, it consistently implements initiatives aimed at raising awareness on the significance of social responsibility.

The company has established two offices in Riyadh and Jeddah and is keen on creating a balanced portfolio between the public and private sectors. Its strategic approach aims to contribute to the government’s mandate of increasing the private sector’s role in the economy through optimised policies, sustainable business models, and agile operating frameworks.

In the coming years, LOGIC Consulting anticipates double-digit growth, capitalising on opportunities in the government and public sector. Beyond Saudi Arabia, the company also has offices in Cairo and Dubai, and is planning on further expansion across the MENA region, exploring lucrative opportunities and leveraging its rich and diverse experience.

Furthermore, LOGIC Consulting has identified key sectors in Saudi Arabia, including real-estate, retail, tourism, entertainment, culture, healthcare, pharmaceutical, education, and agriculture as primary targets for its services. The firm offers its solutions to an array of prominent clients, including El Aqaria – El Majdiah, Ministry of Hajj, Mishkati, Extra, Halwani Brothers, the Ministry of Housing and more.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact: