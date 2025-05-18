Interior architecture finalized by Bowler James Brindley as LMD redefines luxury living at One Ninety with Marriott’s globally acclaimed W brand.

Cairo, Egypt - LMD (Landmark Developments), one of the premier real estate developers specializing in creating transformative residential and commercial experiences, is proud to announce that it is fast-tracking construction on W Cairo, the first W Hotel in Egypt brought by Marriott International, Inc. The project represents an investment exceeding 220 million dollars, with the structural skeleton slated for full completion by the end of 2025. Located within the One Ninety development in New Cairo, the hotel represents a bold addition to Egypt’s luxury hospitality landscape.

This construction milestone reinforces LMD’s commitment to timely deliveries, quality developments, speedy execution, and robust trustworthiness. With a passion for excellence, meticulous attention to details, and an integrated approach to design and functionality, LMD continues to redefine modern luxury through global partnerships and visionary execution. Further supporting this progress, LMD confirmed that world-renowned interior architecture firm Bowler James Brindley (BJB) has finalized all interior design works for the hotel, ensuring a blend of cutting-edge creativity and timeless elegance. BJB’s design process is inspired by Cairo’s rich history while simultaneously undertaking contemporary evolution. Their work includes W Sydney, W Manchester, W Barcelona, and W Budapest.

“Our target is clear, construction is moving full speed ahead”,” said Eng. Amr Sultan, Founder and CEO of LMD, “The W Cairo is not just a hotel. It is a statement of confidence, innovation, and commitment while introducing a whole new outlook on refined hospitality. At LMD, our vision extends far beyond transforming physical spaces into thriving communities to elevating living standards and offering endless possibilities. We are proud to be leading the charge in bringing Marriott’s iconic W brand to Egypt and delivering a project that exceeds expectations in both design and experience.”

W Cairo Hotel brings Marriott International’s celebrated “Whatever/Whenever®” philosophy to Egypt for the first time. The hotel will feature330 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, drawing inspiration from Egyptian heritage, most notably, the lotus flower, reimagined with contemporary sophistication. Guests will enjoy exclusive amenities including the WET® infinity pool deck, AWAY® soul-soothing spa, WIRED® business center, and the brand’s signature FIT® fitness hub.

Seamlessly connected to One Ninety’s lush Urban Park spanning over 30,000 sqm. W Cairo Hotel will offer direct access to artisanal dining, luxury retail, and vibrant entertainment. The entire experience is designed to be immersive, offering guests panoramic views and tailored moments that reflect both local culture and global standards of excellence.

One Ninety, LMD’s $1 billion flagship mixed-use development, is thoughtfully master planned across 344,315 square meters of lush, iconic land. Strategically located at the intersection of 90 Street and the Ring Road, the project features

W Cairo The Residences, Cairo design District (CDD), and the Urban Park with expansive green spaces, offering a fully walkable, future-ready destination. With this new project, LMD continues to push boundaries and inspire with its groundbreaking collaborations, exceeding the expectations of both its customer base and investors.