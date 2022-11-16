Part of Emirates NBD Group’s digital-first approach to enhance IPO subscription experience

Individual investors to enjoy seamless, paperless journey from subscription to payment

Dubai: Following the launch of Emirates NBD’s end-to-end IPO subscription website for individual investors earlier this year, Liv., the digital bank by Emirates NBD, has become the first neo-bank in the region to offer its customers convenient in-app access to IPO subscriptions. The initiative, launched in strategic collaboration with Dubai Financial Market (DFM), aims at supporting investor participation for upcoming listings and reflects Liv.’s first-to-market ethos built on pioneering digital innovation, all centered around one key premise: to help customers manage their finances and their lifestyle on one App.

Liv.’s single window platform will support investors’ journey at every step, from enabling prospects to register their interest for upcoming IPOs to providing information related to the IPO covering key highlights, listing dates and different ways to subscribe and more importantly, the ability to complete their payment journey on the App itself. The seamless, single interface enables completely paperless subscription in just a few clicks, making the process quick and paperless.

Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking & Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said: “With financial awareness taking centre stage and the investment landscape ripening, IPOs are becoming a popular investment option among our customer base. As a digital bank catering to the digitally savvy population, we at Liv. understand that our customers seek a personalised and custom-built experience for their banking services. We are delighted to be the region’s first digital-only bank to provide this service which will enhance our customers’ investment journey and provide a seamless trading experience for UAE investors.”

Mohammad AlBastaki, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates NBD Capital, said: ‘As Liv. becomes the first neo-bank in the region to offer a digital IPO subscription service to its users, Emirates NBD is proud to play a leading role in increasing investor accessibility to UAE capital markets. The ability to subscribe to IPOs via Liv. complements its current proposition of providing an end-to-end digital experience and represents another key milestone in Emirates NBD’s ongoing commitment to create innovative solutions along with new opportunities for its customers.”

He added, “Liv. is incredibly popular among the digitally savvy population in the UAE, and its new IPO subscription service will not only provide the young generation of investors easy access to the nation’s capital markets, but also encourage a culture of investing at an early age. Through our digital-first approach, Emirates NBD is proud to be supporting the UAE’s vision of creating dynamic capital markets and achieving sustainable long-term economic growth.”

Launched in 2017 as the UAE's first digital bank Liv. has continued to build a loyal and engaged customer base with its unique proposition, helping it become the fastest growing bank in the UAE. Among its many first-to-market innovations are completely remote mobile-based account opening, Liv. Goals - a feature enabling customers to set and save towards financial goals, and a partner network including UAE’s most exciting start-ups across categories, the most recent additions including Vox and Platinumlist.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As at 30th September 2022, total assets were AED 721 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 196 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 885 branches and 4,113 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.7 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is also an early supporter to Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

