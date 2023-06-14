UAE-based startup Lifemost develops a B2B platform for companies to provide employees with physical and mental health activities with fast access from one mobile app. Now integrating the generative AI solution, Lifemost is breaking down barriers in wellness customisation and engagement, providing companies and their employees with an unparalleled level of personalized experience.

In the upcoming platform versions, the startup’s team is going to leverage the power of generative AI to offer individuals a highly-personalized action plan in wellbeing tailored to its individual’s goals and lifestyle. It will be based on individual fitness and mental goals, personal preferences, as well as like-alike recommendations. Similar to video streaming services, it will suggest relevant places, classes, online & offline activities, and expert consultations within the service network. Furthermore, users will be able to ask the app to update their well-being plan and receive real-time recommendations.

Dennis Yudchitz, CEO and founder of Lifemost elaborates: “Compared to industries like e-commerce, retail or online streaming, the wellness scene currently stays behind in terms of providing personalized user experience and true engagement. This happens because creating personalized fitness and mental programs requires accurate knowledge of an individual's fitness level, health conditions, lifestyle and goals, which can be challenging to access. As a result, it’s costly and challenging for regular people. We aim to tackle this problem using AI-powered tools”.

To enhance the experience for platform users, the company is introducing a new feature called Eli. It will provide instant insights, such as recommending specific well-being services for companies, guiding effective marketing strategies, analyzing the impact of customized programs on HR KPIs, and determining whether a company should invest more in well-being or adjust its existing strategy.

“Currently the challenge with wellness is that less than 10% of HR leaders and team members in organizations utilize data when shaping and utilizing well-being programs. The data in this context is still too rare and inaccessible. Lifemost aims to improve the way mental and physical healthcare is accessed and supported. As AI-powered technology continues to evolve, our primary goal is to embed data-driven decision-making into the highly intuitive well-being market and set a new standard for workplace healthcare”, commented Dennis Yudchitz, CEO and founder of Lifemost.

The core innovation behind this new Lifemost feature is designed to drive the adoption of data-driven well-being programs throughout organizations by reducing barriers to customization and engagement.



“We understand that the initial stages of adoption require a social feedback loop. That is why we've built our own infrastructure to gather context and insights from user feedback. This layer of social feedback plays a key role in shaping our platform and driving engagement”, added Dennis Yudchitz.

Additionally, the startup actively engages in social listening and marketing efforts, providing AI with immense amounts of valuable data.

The wellness industry in the Middle East is witnessing stable growth and is estimated at over $108B, while the market is estimated at $7TRN globally. McKinsey & Company research shows that consumers are most interested in such wellness categories as: health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep, and mindfulness.

About Lifemost

Lifemost is a corporate well-being platform for physical and mental health providing technological solutions for the B2B wellness sector. Lifemost was established with the vision of cultivating a healthier, more productive lifestyle among employees. The company already provides 1,000+ activities across Dubai and Abu Dhabi and possesses booking capabilities with over 120 offline venues. The startup has raised USD 650,000 in a pre-seed funding round co-led by MENA-focused angel investors to further product development, including the AI implementation, marketing initiatives, as well as exploring new partnership opportunities in the wellness corporate market.