Prominent rent-a-car operator Safeer Automotive has bolstered its already sizable car rental assets with a fleet of 10 new Isuzu D-Max pickup trucks – best known globally as dependable workhorses with class-leading tech and safety features.

The 2022 model vehicles, favoured by motoring enthusiasts for their muscular design and powerful performance, were formally handed over to their new owners at a ceremony hosted recently by OTE Group, exclusive distributors of Isuzu in the Sultanate of Oman.

Taking delivery of the stunning lineup was Mr. Mohammed Ali Musallam Al Shahri – Chairman, Safeer Automotive, pleased as he was to add 10 new-generation D-Maxes to his roughly 600-strong fleet of rent-a-cars serving primarily corporate customers. The new vehicles add to around 37 Isuzu pickups and Isuzu Trucks that have long been the cornerstone of the company’s car rental business.

The double cabin FL D-Max, with its power-packed 3.0 litre turbo diesel engine and 5-speed automatic transmission, is a much-coveted machine globally. Highly regarded for its 4x4 performance both on and off-road, the D-Max comes with a substantially enhanced interior and driving dynamics while staying true to its core attributes as a popular working vehicle. With its leading edge safety features and updated infotainment technology, the D-Max also guarantees all-day comfort for passengers.

Easily the toughest pickup in Isuzu’s history, the D-Max’s lightweight body nevertheless comes with enhanced improvements in occupant protection, noise and vibration, as well as in overall stability. It is also engineered for easy and convenient maintenance with its rust protection features and maintenance-free components.

All of these characteristics – the outcome of over a century of Isuzu’s experience in creating world-class commercial vehicles – make ownership of the D-Max a no-brainer for clients such as Safeer Automotive who take pride in offering the market’s finest pickup truck to its corporate clients. Established in 2004, the company has evolved into one of Oman’s biggest operators in the car rental space. In addition to a pre-owned car showroom in Salalah, Safeer Automotive also operates car rental offices in Muscat, Salalah and Duqm.

Ensuring long term value to Safeer Automotive over its latest Isuzu D-Max fleet acquisition is OTE Group, well-known for its industry-leading sales and after-sales service support, underpinned by its nationwide service network.

