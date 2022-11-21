For the first time ever, Lay’s has brought six of the Kingdom’s biggest football stars together to star in an innovative football film

Film features icons such as Mohammed Al-Owais, Salem Al-Dawsari, Ali Al-Asmari, Abdulelah Alamri, Hattan Bahabri, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi .

Al-Owais, Salem Al-Dawsari, Ali Al-Asmari, Abdulelah Alamri, Hattan Bahabri, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi Special film also features a surprise cameo by the legendary Maged Abdullah

Riyadh: Lay's® — one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo — has unveiled an action-packed football film that captures the passion and magic of Saudi football. Brought to life by some of the Kingdom’s most gifted and celebrated stars, the adrenaline-pumping film marks an exciting first for the brand and country.

For the first time ever, Lay’s has partnered with six of the biggest Saudi football players to produce a one-of-a-kind commercial: a captivating tribute to the fun and pageantry of the beautiful game in Saudi Arabia — a thrilling film enlivened by a surprise appearance by none other than Maged Abdullah, referred to as the Kingdom’s greatest ever football player.

Starring the shot-stopping Mohammed Al-Owais; the fleet-footed winger, Salem Al-Dawsari; the skillful wide-man, Ali Al-Asmari; the impressive Centre-back Abdulelah Alamri; Hattan Bahabri — the technical maestro; and Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, the imposing attacker. The commercial invites viewers to embark on an exhilarating journey of football fandom: one that drives home just how fun and entertaining the world’s most popular and beloved game is. The star-studded film is further illuminated by the star power of the legendary Maged Abdullah, who makes a surprise cameo in the commercial, adding more glitz and glamour to the proceedings.

For over 65 years, Lay’s knows and understands that snacking is intrinsically tied to the viewing experience and has been committed to bringing joy to sports fans across the Kingdom with their delicious game-day snacks. It’s a snack that transforms a humdrum moment into a lip-smacking joy ride.

Paying homage to the game, the commercial has been launched as an experience in and of itself: a film made to entertain and excite fans, transforming the football season and making it all the more memorable that is available to view here (www.youtube.com/watch?v=NyDRzwaLqa0).

The Lay’s campaign underlines the brand’s commitment to local community sports and celebrating Saudi pride. PepsiCo’s commitment to the Saudi Arabian market has thrived for over six decades. The consumer’s wants have always been a priority, Lay’s has further established this promise, by connecting people regionally through their mutual passion for football.

As part of the new football campaign, Lay’s has also recorded — and is set to release — a music track of inspiring football-themed anthems in partnership with Anghami: the popular music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Inspired by local chants, the track has been composed and performed to rouse football lovers all across the Kingdom, uplifting their enjoyment of the football season with a timely and tuneful injection of local rhythm and thrills. Fans can listen to the new song on the Anghami platform or by visiting: (play.anghami.com/song/1085756575?adj_t=dgl0aa8_64v1dnl&adj_campaign=ios&adj_adgroup=video&adj_creative=17936922).

Aamer Sheikh, CEO, of PepsiCo – Middle East, said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with some of Saudi Arabia’s greatest football stars and Anghami to launch this fantastic campaign. Beloved by many across the Kingdom, region, and the world, the beautiful game is renowned for its unifying power: it’s uncanny ability to bring people and communities together — not only to have fun and revel in the passion of the sport but to get closer to one another.”

He further added, “Lay’s is all about bringing joy to the fans and we wanted to provide a way to connect with our Saudi fans over their love of the game – and love of snacks – to deliver even more smiles throughout the season.”

In line with the football-themed campaign and to elevate the overall experience, Lay’s has also rolled out a commemorative set of limited-edition flavors: Creamy Garlic Sauce, Balsamic Olive Oil, and Honey Mustard.

Over the course of the campaign, each player featured in Lay’s new football film will appear on the packaging of the brand’s collection of special-edition potato chips bags, giving football fans, sports lovers, and people across the Kingdom the chance to enjoy their favorite snack while cheering on their heroes during the football season.

-Ends-

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quacker. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with its “PepsiCo Positive's pep+” for the comprehensive transformation strategy, which puts sustainability and human capital at the heart of the company's business to create shared value and drive growth by operating in a safe way towards our planet its people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.