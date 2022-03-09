Home-grown instagrammable dining concept Beam Restaurant to serve contemporary dishes as guests immerse in views of the capital city’s stunning waterfront and its gorgeous skyline

Abu Dhabi: Nation Towers, the capital city’s most iconic mall and a favourite lifestyle destination, has two exciting new additions for visitors. Laung by Peppermill, a fine dining restaurant that offers Indian cuisine with inventive recipes, and Beam Restaurant, an Instagram-worthy breakfast and dining venue, are two unique concepts that have opened their doors to guests.

The two dining concepts are a spectacular addition to the Nation Towers’ extensive list of dining outlets, entertainment options, and lifestyle facilities that the mall has become known for.

Laung by Peppermill is one of the finest Indian restaurants in Abu Dhabi. It offers classic Indian cuisine with a twist of inventive recipes. The restaurant is known for its alluring flavours that stimulate the tastebuds and gratify the senses and is the perfect spot for those interested in going beyond the ordinary and experience the fullest and finest of Indian fine-dining. Laung by Peppermill serves much-loved regional classics that were cooked in royal kitchens and served to mahrajas and emperors - but with a contemporary and creative twist. With a tagline ‘India on a Plate’, the restaurant takes guests on to a culinary voyage going back to the early 1800s.

With delectable meals slow cooked over wood charcoal, their food has exceptional and unusual texture and offers a burst of mind-blowing flavours enhanced due to their cooking method.

Moreover, Laung by Peppermeal offers an exceptionally designed customer experience and provides the best of service, while keeping the delicacy of their cuisine intact. The restaurant, through its food, takes customers back to India’s roots while depicting the country’s culinary culture.

On the other hand, Beam Restaurant, the other new entrant at Nation Towers, is a home-grown instagrammable breakfast and dining concept. Guests can enjoy views of the beautiful Abu Dhabi corniche waterfront and the city’s spectacular skyline as they partake in magnificent meals that are fit for the most sophisticated foodies.

Every detail from its palatable food to its fashionably designed interiors showcase attention to detail and master craftsmanship. Every corner, wall, and surface in Beam Restaurant is designed to be eye-catching and perfectly frame guests’ experience.

Beam Restaurant’s menu is extensively and thoughtfully designed and offers a range of culinary experiences to guests while offering something for everyone. The restaurant’s Beaming Breakfast Platter offers a scrumptious combination of shareable dishes with a contemporary twist on morning time favourites.

Shakshuka, grilled halloumi, foul and fresh creams with honeycomb, French Toast Domes, Halloumi Garden Bruschetta, Greek-style eggs, and much more is sure to make Beam the ‘it’ place for breakfast whether that’s during the weekdays or the weekends.

Weekly dinners and lunches are equally bedazzling as the sizzling shawarma fries are sure to turn heads with their dramatic arrival while the moist, flavourful, and flakey baked salmon is what dinners are all about. Served with creamy mashed potatoes and of course the restaurant’s stunning view.

What: Laung by Peppermill

Laung by Peppermill When: daily, 11am to 11 pm

daily, 11am to 11 pm Where: Nation Towers Mall, Level 1

What: Beam Restaurant

Beam Restaurant When: daily, 8am to 11pm

daily, 8am to 11pm Where: Nation Towers Mall, Level 2

About Nation Towers:

Ever since its opening in 2013, Nation Towers is an exemplary addition to the capital’s skyline, located on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche. The development by ICT (International Capital Trading) comprises of two towers with world-class facilities, including the 5-star hotel St. Regis Abu Dhabi, loft apartments, prime office space, a luxurious retail area, recreational amenities, a private beach club and ample parking for residents and visitors.

The up-market boutique mall Nation Towers Mall is a high-end lifestyle destination and features some of the world’s most unique and renowned retail shops and restaurants. Some of the key brands at Nation Towers Mall include WAFI Gourmet, Mado, Café Bateel, Godiva, Jazz Lounge Spa, See’s Candies, Organic Foods and Café, Lamborghini, Al Fardan Jewellery and Villeroy & Boch.

