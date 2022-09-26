Dubai, UAE: Mashreq today revealed its new sonic identity through an innovative drone show as part of the launch of its new corporate identity — Mashreq “Rise Every Day”.

The sonic identity is created in partnership with sonic branding expert Sonhouse and powerfully reinforces the “Rise Every Day” philosophy. It is designed as a distinctive musical journey representative of the relationship Mashreq builds with its customers over the course of their own, unique financial journeys. After all, the customer is at the center of Mashreq’s operations.

This unique score is meant to add significant dimension and impact to the Mashreq brand, evoking a sense of belonging and innovation while sounding strong and energetic. The intent is to create a strong and personal connection with customers and stakeholders.

A reflection of Mashreq’s persona and core values of innovation, courage, and absolute dedication to its clients, the sonic identity was unveiled through a spectacular drone display in Dubai with live streaming globally, surprising crowds of onlookers with an eye-catching visual spectacle in the sky.

Rising from the earth to appear above the gathered crowds, the drone display told a story of Mashreq’s new purpose: to inspire people to rise every day despite the challenges, follow their personal and professional goals with Mashreq by their side, to help them believe that what they want is indeed achievable.

Tim De Smet - Sonic Branding expert Sonhouse said, “Mashreq is a leading financial institution, thanks to the new Sonic Branding by Sonhouse we believe the brand will become even stronger in all client touchpoints: a sound logo next to the visual logo. It will set the right emotion at an international level since it was created on the Mashreq philosophy to put the customer in the centre and give them the best possible experience.”

Commenting on the launch, Muna Al Ghurair, Group Head of Marketing and Corporat Communications, Mashreq, said, “Our new brand tagline ‘Rise Every Day’ aims to build a mindset of shared understanding of success and glory between us and our customers and what better way to begin this journey than with a series of symbolic visuals and sounds. Through this partnership with Sonic Branding expert Sonhouse, we hope to embrace the unique notion of success that each customer has, one that speaks truest to their vision, in whatever form they see fit – and enable them to go the extra mile and inch closer to success in their pursuit of excellence.”

About Mashreq

Mashreq Bank is almost a half century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. One of the region’s oldest private banks, Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers, all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them reach fulfillment, achieve financial goals, and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at Mashreq.com/riseveeryday

