Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Massive Media: Lahint, a Saudi GovTech company specializing in AI-powered government technology solutions, has announced a major milestone in its growth journey by completing a unified digital execution infrastructure powered by official execution APIs and strategic partnerships with leading national platforms. This achievement establishes a strong technological foundation that enables the fully automated delivery of government services and further strengthens Lahint's position as one of Saudi Arabia's emerging leaders in GovTech innovation.

During the first half of 2026, Lahint successfully established official execution partnerships with eight leading national and private platforms, including six government-focused platforms serving the business sector and two complementary private-sector digital service providers. These integrations position Lahint among the first Saudi private technology companies to build a unified execution infrastructure capable of orchestrating automated government services through direct system integrations.

Leveraging this infrastructure, Lahint has launched the first phase of its Government Services Automation Program, introducing 10 fully automated social insurance services for businesses. Powered by artificial intelligence, voice interaction, and intelligent workflows, these services streamline complex government procedures, accelerate processing times, and significantly improve the user experience.

The newly launched services represent the first practical implementation of Lahint's unified execution infrastructure, which has been designed to rapidly support additional government services without rebuilding the underlying technology for each new integration. The company is currently developing the second phase of the program, which will introduce more than 20 additional automated government services before the end of the year. A third phase will follow, increasing the portfolio to more than 50 automated government services for businesses and further enhancing the scalability and long-term strategic value of Lahint's execution platform.

Alongside its technology expansion, Lahint has continued strengthening its national and international compliance framework. The company has received the "Saudi Technology" certification from the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), obtained accreditation from the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) to provide data products and services, following its earlier accreditation for AI products and services in 2025. Lahint has also earned the "Aware" AI Ethics Label, completed compliance with Saudi Arabia's Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), achieved six ISO certifications covering quality management, information technology, information security, and privacy protection, and built a portfolio of 23 intellectual property assets spanning GovTech, artificial intelligence, and digital integration technologies.

The company has also continued expanding its presence within leading innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems. Lahint was selected to join the CODE Digital Entrepreneurship Center Incubation Program, hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology at the headquarters of the Digital Government Authority. The company also joined the 10th cohort of The Garage Accelerator, the inaugural cohort of the JADA 30 Accelerator by the Social Development Bank in Dammam, and successfully graduated from the Google Growth Academy: AI for GovTech, a global program supporting startups developing AI solutions for the public sector. In addition, Lahint received a special invitation to participate in Startup Grind Silicon Valley in the United States, reflecting growing international recognition of its technological capabilities and leadership in GovTech innovation.

Commenting on this milestone, Eng. Tariq Aljabr, Chief Business Development Officer at Lahint, said: "The true value Lahint has built lies not in automating individual government services, but in creating a unified digital execution infrastructure based on official execution APIs and strategic partnerships with national platforms. This infrastructure is a long-term strategic asset that enables us to continuously expand our portfolio of automated government services without rebuilding our technology stack for every new service. Every integration strengthens the platform and increases its value."

He added: "We will continue investing in expanding our execution partnerships, introducing more automated government services, and supporting Saudi Arabia's digital economy and Digital Government objectives under Vision 2030. Our ambition is to become the trusted national technology partner powering the next generation of AI-driven government services."

About Lahint

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Lahint aims to become the leading platform for automating government services in the Kingdom. The company’s mission aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, enhancing digital transformation, improving efficiency in public services, and creating a more seamless business environment.