Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wio Bank to provide alternative banking services for members. The collaboration will provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with streamlined access to business account opening and financing solutions designed to support their growth and operational efficiency.

Through this collaboration, members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce will benefit from a simplified digital account opening journey with Wio, as well as improved access to credit solutions that help businesses manage cash flow, invest in growth, and scale with confidence.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said: “Our partnership with Wio Bank is a significant step forward in our mission to provide the business community with the tools they need to succeed. By simplifying access to digital banking and financing, we are empowering SMEs to unlock their full potential and contribute to Dubai’s dynamic economy. This initiative is aligned with our strategic goals to foster innovation and enhance the competitiveness of local businesses.”

Prateek Vahie, Chief Commercial Officer at Wio Bank, said: 'We built Wio Business to make banking simple for SMEs, and this partnership extends that simplicity to Dubai Chambers' members. From account opening to financing, our goal is to remove the barriers that slow businesses down, so they can focus on what matters: growing."

The partnership reflects Dubai Chambers’ ongoing commitment to delivering value-added services that address the evolving needs of the business community. By expanding its Alternative Banking Bundle, the chamber continues to connect entrepreneurs and SMEs with trusted financial partners that make starting, operating, and growing a business in Dubai simpler and more efficient.