BB Energy Group Holding Ltd. – known as BB Energy – a leading, globally integrated energy trading group, is pleased to announce the successful signing of its global flagship USD 272.5 million 1-Year Revolving Credit Facility (RCF). The 1-year RCF will be used to refinance the maturing facility signed in July 2025, as well as for general corporate purposes. The RCF includes a 1-year extension option, exercisable at BB Energy’s request (at the discretion of each lender) and an accordion option up to USD 400 million.

BB Energy is among the world’s leading independent energy trading companies, with key trading offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, Houston, Brussels and Geneva.

The new facility was launched in primary syndication at USD 225 million on 14 May 2026 and following successful syndication and strong global demand from a range of international banks across continents, the facility was oversubscribed by 21% allowing the facility to close at USD 272.5 million in line with the Group’s current liquidity needs.

The banking pool is composed by 21 lenders which comprise a well-diversified Group of leading banks from the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia with strengthened Bookrunner Mandated Lead Arrangers and Mandated Lead Arranger groups.

Jacques Erni, BB Energy’s Chief Financial Officer, said:

“We are pleased to announce the successful refinancing of BB Energy’s flagship Group Revolving Credit Facility, which closed at USD 272.5 million with the support of a syndicate of 21 lenders. This successful outcome was achieved following challenging market conditions in 2025 and reflects the Group’s very strong performance so far in 2026.

“The Group is pursuing a refocused growth strategy across its existing and new business units and product lines, while maintaining balance sheet strength and a continued commitment to financial discipline and good governance.

“We would like to thank our relationship banks across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia for their continued support and confidence in the Group’s resilience and transformation, which we have successfully demonstrated in the first half of 2026. Their support has enabled us to strengthen our financing lines and support our growth plans.”

Legris, Head of Origination of Global Trade & Commodities at CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA added:

“We wish to warmly congratulate BB Energy on the successful closure of this year’s RCF. Over the past year, BB Energy has managed to navigate a challenging market environment characterized by the unprecedented combination of geopolitical tensions, conflict situations and trade tariffs.

“The link between BB Energy and the banking community remains strong thanks to the permanent effort by the BB Energy team to maintain an open and transparent dialogue with its banking partners.

“Credit Agricole CIB is grateful to BB Energy for mandating us again as Active Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger, and for allowing us to contribute to this new syndication success.”

Bookrunners Mandated Lead Arrangers, Early Birds

The Bookrunner Mandated Lead Arrangers were Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Crédit Agricole CIB, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, ING Bank N.V., Mashreqbank, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking’s London branch, Société Générale, UBS Switzerland AG.

Banca UBAE, HSBC, and Standard Bank, also joined the new facility as Early Birds prior to the bank meeting.

Société Générale also acted as Syndication Coordinator, with ING Bank N.V. as Documentation Agent and Facility Agent, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC being also Active Bookrunners of this new transaction.

The following banks joined the 9 Bookrunner Mandated Lead Arrangers in the facility:

Mandated Lead Arrangers: 5

ABSA Group Limited

Afrasia Bank Limited

National Bank of Fujairah PSJC

Standard Bank

State Bank of Mauritius Ltd

Lead Arrangers: 1

HSBC UK Bank Plc

Arrangers: 2

Banca UBAE S.p.A

GarantiBank International N.V.

Co-Arrangers: 4

ABC International Bank Plc

BIC-BRED (Suisse)

Erste Group Bank AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

About B.B. Energy Group Holding Ltd

BB Energy was founded by the Bassatne Family in the 1960s; with an operational history of more than 60 years. Over the last decade, the Group has expanded its trading operations from the Mediterranean and is now considered one of the leading independently owned energy companies, globally. The Group is primarily engaged in trading Crude, refined oil products, LNG, LPG and is further diversifying into the Downstream space through BBE Downstream and into the Renewable space through the BB Energy Renewable Division and Solar Century Africa. While BB Energy remains a physical trader, it has invested in midstream, downstream, and Solar Battery assets to create a platform for further international expansion.

Today, BB Energy is a dynamic independent energy trading company with key trading hubs in London, Brussels, Geneva, Dubai, Houston, and Singapore, and has approx. 355 professionals in more than 10 offices worldwide.

During 2025, BB Energy achieved traded volumes of c.34.5 million tons of crude and petroleum products and gas which resulted in a turnover of approx. USD 21.5 billion.

Press Contact

B.B. Energy Group Holding Ltd.

Name: Matthew Willey

Title: Group Head of Corporate Affairs

Email: matthew.willey@bbenergy.com