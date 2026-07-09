This minimally invasive procedure, known as Balloon Pulmonary Angioplasty, offers new hope for patients who suffer from a rare type of pulmonary hypertension (high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs caused by blood clots in lung blood vessels).

The procedure restored blood flow through the patient’s lungs, helping prevent further progression of a potentially life-threatening condition that could have led to heart failure and premature death if left untreated.

Sharjah, UAE – Medcare Hospital Sharjah has successfully performed the UAE’s first advanced Balloon Pulmonary Angioplasty (BPA) for pulmonary hypertension on a 44-year-old woman who had spent more than a decade struggling with severe breathlessness caused by a rare and potentially life-threatening lung condition. The breakthrough intervention was led by Dr. A.B. Gopalamurugan, Structural Interventional Cardiologist at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, marking a major step forward in the treatment of Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH), a rare but potentially fatal condition that, until now, required patients in Dubai to seek care abroad.

For 11 years, the patient endured increasingly severe breathlessness due to chronic blood clots obstructing the arteries in her lungs, which put her heart under significant strain. Even after having a major open-heart surgery following her initial diagnosis and subsequently traveling to the UK for the highly regarded pulmonary thromboendarterectomy surgery, she still faced residual blockages that hindered her ability to carry out everyday tasks.

Reflecting on her experience, the patient, Mrs. Sara Al Matari, said, “I struggled while walking with my children, carrying out routine activities at home, and even performing my duties at work. I would become breathless with the smallest physical effort and often felt dependent on others to complete everyday tasks. After undergoing major surgery in the UK in 2017, there was some improvement, but I still needed further treatment to address the remaining blockages in my lungs. Until recently, that treatment was not available in the UAE.”

Commenting on the launch of the new procedure, Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group Chief Executive Officer of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres said, “At Medcare, our commitment is to bring advanced, patient centric care closer to home. The successful introduction of Balloon Pulmonary Angioplasty at Medcare Hospital Sharjah represents an important milestone forward in expanding treatment options for patients living with complex pulmonary hypertension. This minimally invasive approach not only reduces the need for high-risk surgeries but also significantly improves the quality of life for patients who previously had limited options within the UAE. We are proud of our clinical team for delivering this highly specialized procedure and reinforcing our focus on innovation, safety, and accessible excellence in healthcare across the region”.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Gopalamurugan said, “Balloon pulmonary angioplasty is a minimally invasive procedure performed using a catheter and a tiny balloon through a small access point in the leg. It allows us to carefully open narrowed or blocked pulmonary arteries that would otherwise be difficult to reach to improve blood flow through the lungs. The procedure requires specialised expertise, advanced imaging, and a multidisciplinary team, which is why it has historically only been available at a limited number of locations worldwide”.

“Despite multiple major interventions over several years, the patient continued to experience severe symptoms because of persistent narrowing in the smaller blood vessels of her lungs. Given her medical history and previous surgeries, another major procedure would have carried a significant risk. This is why we determined that BPA is the most appropriate treatment option”, he added.

The procedure was completed successfully without complications. Doctors were able to confirm an immediate reduction in lung pressures during the intervention itself, indicating a positive response to treatment. Besides the patient being awake throughout her whole procedure, she was able to walk within 24 hours and was discharged shortly afterwards.

The success of this case was further supported by the dedicated efforts of Dr. Hani Sabbour, Referring Consultant, who had been managing the patient’s condition for nearly a decade. Having closely followed her complex medical journey, Dr. Sabbour played a pivotal role in recognising the need for advanced intervention and guiding her towards the most appropriate treatment pathway. Working in close collaboration with Dr. Yogeeswari Vellore Satyanarayanan, Specialist Cardiology & Pulmonary Hypertension Unit Lead at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, the team ensured a comprehensive and well-coordinated approach to her care. Their combined expertise and continuity of care were instrumental in facilitating timely decision making and ultimately contributed to the successful outcome of this first-of-its-kind procedure in the UAE.

Speaking on her recovery, the patient said, “I am grateful to the entire medical team at Medcare, led by Dr. Gopalamurugan, for the wonderful care. Everything went smoothly, and I felt supported throughout the process. While it will take a few more months to fully assess the long-term improvement, I can already feel a difference. Breathing has become easier, and I feel more optimistic about the future.”

According to Dr. Jishan Madathil, Chief Operating Officer at Medcare Hospitals Sharjah Cluster, “The significance of the case extends beyond a single patient outcome. Until now, patients often had to travel abroad to specialised centres in countries such as the UK or the U.S.A. to access this treatment. Having this specialized treatment option available here in UAE means patients can receive advanced care closer to home, and it strengthens our ability to diagnose and manage complex pulmonary hypertension cases within the region.”

He further emphasised the importance of early diagnosis, noting that pulmonary hypertension is frequently misdiagnosed because its symptoms are often attributed to more common conditions. “Patients who continue to experience unexplained breathlessness, particularly after a history of blood clots in the lungs, should seek specialist evaluation. CTEPH is the only potentially curable form of pulmonary hypertension. Early diagnosis and timely referral can dramatically improve outcomes.”

While the patient will continue to be monitored as part of her recovery, the procedure has already resulted in meaningful improvements in her breathing, mobility, and overall quality of life, offering renewed hope after more than a decade of living with a debilitating condition.

About Medcare:

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art Hospitals, including Medcare Multi-specialty Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and over 25 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centres are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, evidence-based treatments to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise, “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare’s team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalised medical care to every patient. For more information on Medcare, visit www.medcare.ae or follow @Medcareae

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Rajitha Nair

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

rajitha@watermelonme.com