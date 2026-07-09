Partnership focused on delivering productivity and adaptability for manufacturers by connecting leading AI-native production planning and asset management systems

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Siemens and IFS today announced a strategic partnership to help manufacturers connect engineering intelligence with operational reality - increasing the value of their products and optimizing their production assets across the entire product lifecycle with industrial AI.

The collaboration brings together Siemens' leadership in industrial AI, engineering, automation and manufacturing execution and IFS's strengths in industrial AI, enterprise asset management and field service domains. Together, the two companies aim to help manufacturers close a persistent gap: the disconnect between how factory operations are designed and how they run in reality, where unplanned downtime, disconnected maintenance schedules, siloed production data and supply chain disruption continue to erode throughput, agility, and margin.

A shared mission for manufacturers

Manufacturers are under growing pressure to do more with their existing assets – produce more on the plant floor, protect margins, and extend the value of equipment across its full lifecycle and react to change with greater agility and adaptability. Yet many still operate with production, maintenance planning and supply chain management systems that don't talk to each other, meaning engineering intent, real-world performance, and service strategy remain disconnected.

Industrial AI at the core

Industrial AI is central to the partnership's ambition. Siemens and IFS share the belief that the next era of industrial performance will be defined by bringing the physical and digital worlds together to help manufacturers translate design intent into operational reality and connect that operational reality back into better design to accelerate innovation.

Siemens’ comprehensive Digital Twin brings the engineering, simulation and manufacturing context while IFS brings the service history, asset behavior and operational lifecycle data that show how those products and assets perform in the real world. Together, they plan to create a closed loop Digital Twin grounded in both design intent and field performance that is secure, governed and auditable across design, simulation, service records, factory execution and can be trusted to deploy at industrial scale.

Unlike generic AI models, industrial environments demand accuracy, reliability, regulatory compliance and adaptability to drive optimization and agility, as even small error rates are unacceptable when decisions affect safety, compliance and costly physical assets. The partners’ shared approach to industrial AI is built for this reality.

"Industrial AI only delivers value when it is grounded in both engineering intent and real-world performance," said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and chief executive officer, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Together with IFS, we are bringing these domains together by connecting design, manufacturing and asset lifecycle data in a secure, contextualized data fabric. By converging our combined strengths in industrial AI, together we will empower our customers with our vision of an executable Digital Twin that will enable them to accelerate innovation with confidence.”

"Manufacturers need their factory floor to behave the way it was designed. This partnership with Siemens brings together two companies that each own a critical piece of the puzzle. Agentic AI is the critical frontier, and industrial leaders need solutions with closed loop models and data, and a rich set of context that will not hallucinate in active operations,” said Mark Moffat, chief executive officer, IFS. “By combining our collective strengths in Industrial AI, we can help manufacturers close the loop between design and reality, and unlock real, measurable performance gains."

Contact for journalists

Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications - EUROPE / MEA / APJ

Email: adam.gillbe@ifs.com

Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications - NORTH AMERICA / LATAM

Email: mairi.morgan@ifs.com

About IFS

IFS is the world’s leading provider of Industrial AI for hardcore businesses that service, power and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS’s AI-powered platform is fully composable, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to a customer’s specific requirements and business evolution. IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector.

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) empowers companies of all sizes within the process and discrete manufacturing industries to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformation across the entire value chain. Siemens’ cutting-edge automation and software portfolio revolutionizes the design, realization and optimization of products and production. And with Siemens Xcelerator – the open digital business platform – this process is made even easier, faster, and scalable. Together with our partners and ecosystem, Siemens Digital Industries enables customers to become a sustainable Digital Enterprise. Siemens Digital Industries has a workforce of around 70,000 people worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.