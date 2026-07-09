Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), a PIF company, announced the successful pricing of its third international issuance of sukuk guaranteed by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with an aggregate value of USD 2.75 billion. The issuance comprises two tranches: a USD 1.25 billion tranche with a 5.5-year tenor and a USD 1.50 billion tranche with a 10-year tenor.

The issuance attracted strong demand from regional and international institutional investors, with the 6.8x oversubscription driven primarily by international investors. The strong demand reflects robust investor confidence in Saudi debt instruments and reinforces SRC's position as a regular and trusted issuer in the international capital markets.

The Company announced the increase of its International Sukuk Programme, listed on the International Securities Market (ISM) of the London Stock Exchange and supported by a government guarantee, from USD 5 billion to USD 10 billion.

The company launched its International Sukuk Programme in February 2025 with a total value of USD 5 billion. The Company successfully completed its inaugural issuance under the programme, raising USD 2 billion across two tranches with 3-year and 10-year maturities. Later that year, SRC completed a second issuance of USD 2.5 billion, also across two tranches with 3.5-year and 10-year maturities.

H.E. Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipalities and Housing and Chairman of SRC, said: “The success of SRC’s third international sukuk issuance reflects the strong global confidence in the resilience of the Saudi economy and underscores the company’s pivotal role in enhancing liquidity in the housing finance market and expanding the investor base. It also demonstrates our commitment to supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by enabling Saudi families to own homes and by further developing the housing finance ecosystem in a way that strengthens social and economic stability.”

Majeed Fahad Alabduljabbar, CEO of SRC, said: “We are pleased to complete the pricing of SRC’s third international sukuk issuance, which reflects the attractiveness of Saudi debt instruments to global investors, broadens our investor base, and contributes to the continued development of the Kingdom’s secondary mortgage market.”

The International Sukuk Programme has received strong credit ratings from leading international rating agencies, including Moody's (A1) and Fitch Ratings (A+), further strengthening SRC's position as one of the Kingdom's key enablers of the housing sector.

Established by the Public Investment Fund in 2017, the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC) plays a pivotal role in developing the Kingdom's real estate finance market. Licensed by the Saudi Central Bank, SRC is a key enabler of the Housing Program under Saudi Vision 2030, working to increase homeownership rates among Saudi citizens by providing liquidity to financiers, enabling them to provide diverse housing finance solutions to individuals, while working closely with partners to support the Kingdom's housing ecosystem.