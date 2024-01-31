Dubai, UAE – La Ville Hotel & Suites announces its achievement of being awarded the prestigious Gold Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp 2023. This recognition, awarded to properties adhering to Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing's (DTCM) sustainability requirements, highlights the hotel's commitment to energy and water efficiency, waste management and staff education.

Among 270 participating properties, La Ville Hotel & Suites stands out as one of only 11 recipients of the Gold Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp. Certified by Green Key for four consecutive years, the hotel has been a leader in eco-friendly practices since its establishment in 2017, excelling in energy efficiency, waste management and social responsibility.

La Ville Hotel & Suites introduced innovative programmes, emphasising kitchen practices to reduce food waste through enhanced planning, recycling cooking oil and dehydrating food. Eco-friendly waste collection in rooms encourages guests to segregate items for recycling. Sustainable energy practices include the use of electric vehicles for valet services, guest encouragement to reuse towels and linens and the replacement of conventional bulbs with energy-efficient LED lights. La Ville also makes impactful strides in adopting eco-friendly materials, eliminating plastic from various aspects and actively working towards a plastic-free buffet. Recycling is a cornerstone of La Ville's sustainability, with a meticulous segregation process to ensure sustainable processing of recyclable waste.

La Ville Hotel & Suites sets a remarkable standard for the industry, showcasing an unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. As a trailblazer in eco-conscious hospitality, the hotel's dedication not only demonstrates the feasibility of sustainable operations but also emphasises the crucial role hotels can play in fostering a relationship between high-quality accommodations and ecological responsibility.

For further information please contact Brazen MENA at

E:LavilleHotel@brazenmena.com

About La Ville Hotel and Suites

La Ville Hotel & Suites is a boutique hotel experience found in the heart of CITY WALK, Dubai’s urban living destination. Part of the Autograph Collection, this distinctive low-rise property celebrates stylish, iconic architecture and provides a sociable setting for guests to meet and mingle. Dining includes surprising cosmopolitan and social experiences, tailored to individual preferences and moods.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 180 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 30 countries and territories. Each is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder’s vision, making each hotel singular and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook or follow along to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.