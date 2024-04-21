Manama, Bahrain - Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Diyar Al Muharraq to provide its customers with exceptional exclusive finance offers for villas at Al Naseem project in Diyar Al Muharraq.

As part of the offer, interested customers will get an exclusive offer which entails an 18 month grace period, allowing clients the option to pay their first installments after 18 months from the facility’s inception, further simplifying the procedure and eliminating financial burdens on its customers. The offer will be available for the next six months starting in April and running until September 2024.

Al Naseem project stands as a beacon of luxurious living within the heart of Diyar Al Muharraq project, encompassing approximately 328,000 square meters of prime real estate. It boasts breathtaking waterfront views overlooking outer and inner canals which flow throughout the area. With its prime location, it grants residents easy access to an array of amenities and shops, ensuring a lifestyle of both extravagance and convenience.

Phase 2 of Al Naseem comprises 114 waterfront villas, each meticulously crafted to epitomize elegance and sophistication. With prices starting at BD 218,900, these villas boast generous land areas ranging from 258 sqm to 323 sqm, complemented by spacious built-up areas of up to 385 sqm.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Al Mahmood, Head of Sales at Diyar Al Muharraq stated, “We are thrilled to sign this agreement with KFH – Bahrain, marking another step in our journey to provide unparalleled living experiences. Through this partnership, we aim to offer our valued customers a seamless pathway to luxury living at the Al Naseem project, exemplifying our commitment to excellence in every aspect of development.”

Abdulraman Alkhan, Head of Cards & E-Channels at KFH – Bahrain said, “We are delighted to partner with Diyar Al Muharraq to offer our valued customers a range of facilities and benefits that get them closer to own their own homes in one of the most recent and luxury residential projects in Diyar Al Muharraq. Our collaboration not only ensures a simplified process for acquiring a villa at Al Naseem but also provides unprecedented benefits, including an 18-month grace period with subsidized profits. We would like to emphasize our dedication to providing the best financial solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our clientele."

This collaboration between KFH – Bahrain and Diyar Al Muharraq reinforces their shared vision of elevating lifestyles and fostering enduring relationships with their clients. With the Al Naseem project poised to redefine residential standards, prospective homeowners can seize this exclusive opportunity to secure their dream villa with unparalleled ease and unprecedented benefits.