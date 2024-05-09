Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Prestige Chameleon International (PCI), a leading force in theatre production and promotion, has joined forces with local UAE concert promoter, MAC Global, to bring even more live event experiences to the Middle East.

The strategic alliance, formed between the two companies on Wednesday 8 May 2024, is great news for audiences throughout the Middle East who can expect even more choice brought in from London’s West End theatre scene and touring productions from the UK’s regional theatres.

PCI, is known for annually producing and touring over 2,000 shows in more than 35 countries, including the United Arab Emirates. In 2023, their touring production of ‘The UK Pink Floyd Experience’ sold more than 6,000 tickets in Dubai.

MAC Global, part of Sony Music Entertainment, is already in discussions with several venue partners in the MENA region; specifically UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, KSA and Egypt.

With an extensive 40+ show portfolio including ‘Fairytale Of New York’, ‘Carole - The Music Of Carole King’ and timeless productions featuring the music and songbooks of heritage favourites such as Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, The Everly Brothers, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Queen, Michael Jackson, Ed Sheeran, and Katie Markham's Adele tribute show, there’s plenty for venue operators to choose from.

Ross Mills, Director of Prestige Chameleon International said, "Our new alliance with MAC Global and Sony in the Middle East is very exciting. Their stature as one of the region's largest music promoters aligns seamlessly with our vision for expansion into vibrant cultural hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia."

Helen Skillington, Director of Prestige Chameleon International added, "This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for us as we bring our world-class productions to the heart of the Middle East, and we are thrilled to take our company to the next level of development and growth by joining Rob, Dan, and the MAC Global team."

Rob McIntosh, Co-Founder of MAC Global expressed confidence in the collaboration's potential in the Middle East. "We are very pleased to work with PCI. This collaboration underscores our commitment to bringing a broad spectrum of entertainment offerings to the Middle East and is a welcome addition to MAC Global / Sony Music Entertainment portfolio."

-Ends-

For more information and media enquiries please contact:

Darren Haynes | darren@macglobal.com

About MAC Global

MAC Global, part of Sony Music Entertainment, is a multiple award-winning, pan-regional concert promotion, talent management, event and production company based in Dubai.

A leader in the industry that continues to make a significant contribution to the ever-evolving entertainment landscape of the region, MAC Global was founded in 2014 by Rob McIntosh and Daniel Goldberg and is responsible for some of the biggest live events, entertainment and music concerts that have taken place in the Middle East.

Over the past decade, the company has brought some of the biggest names in entertainment to the Middle East such as Ed Sheeran, Drake, Michael Bublé, Sia, Bastille, Emeli Sandé, George Ezra, Louis Tomlinson, Lewis Capaldi and Tiësto.

https://www.macglobal.com/

About Prestige Chameleon International (PCI)

Prestige Chameleon International is a leading force in the world of theatre production and promotion – a joint venture company between world class production and promotion company Prestige Productions and esteemed marketing partner Chameleon Music Marketing, together presenting over 2,000 performances each year spanning over 40 captivating shows across 35 countries worldwide.

https://www.prestigeproductions.co.uk/

https://www.chameleonmusicmarketing.co.uk/