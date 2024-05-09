Dubai, UAE -- FinaMaze announced today its new technology hub, FinaMaze Technologies, based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This move represents a strategic pivot toward a business-to-business (B2B) and a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) model, focusing on delivering its advanced technology solution, on a white-label basis, to the banking and the asset management industry.

Finamaze leads the way in the region for the global trend where B2C fintech companies with successful, proven intellectual property and solutions are shifting to a B2B business model and forming partnerships with established industry players.

Launched in 2020 as a B2C business licensed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), FinaMaze was the first AI-asset manager to launch out of the GCC area, bringing a new wave of innovation in the region. The new hub in DIFC is part of FinaMaze's broader strategy to expand its global footprint in the financial technology space.

FinaMaze Technologies aims to reshape asset management with its next-generation AI WealthTech technology. Its white-label SaaS solution for personalized wealth and asset management is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing banks and asset managers’ systems. This development aligns with the company's mission to tailor wealth management solutions to individual client needs while enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs thanks to the native configurability and the agility of its systems.

"Our goal is to redefine the future of wealth and asset management by leveraging on AI capabilities," said Mehdi Fichtali, CEO of FinaMaze. "We envision a shift from conventional bulk asset management, which sorts investors into three basic risk-level portfolios, to a more personalized approach. Here, AI, under human strategic supervision, will manage unique portfolios specifically designed to align with each investor's risk profile, goals, and distinct behavior."

The wealth management industry is seeking full-cycle automation for managing investors' funds and assets: from personalized risk profiling to executing investments and fractional trades across various asset classes, including both Public and Private markets.

FinaMaze AI technology will allow its B2B and B2B2C clients to offer private-banking-level wealth management to a broader audience, lowering the investment threshold through AI and automation processes that FinaMaze labels as the 5Ps.

The wealth and asset management sector is currently undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rapid advancements in technology and AI. The FinaMaze whitelabel solution, developed by investment experts, is positioning itself at the forefront of this industry shift, facing both the challenges and opportunities that come with the integration of these technologies into traditional wealth and asset management practices.

