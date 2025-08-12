Cairo - EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, has advised on the AfricInvest-led consortium's full exit from Masria Digital Payments (MDP), the leading payments technology infrastructure provider in the MENA region, according to a press release.

The stake was sold to an investor consortium led by Lorax Capital Partners (LCP) and supported by global development finance institutions, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and Proparco.

It is worth highlighting that EFG Hermes advised on this transaction through its Investment Banking division.

This deal follows EFG Hermes’ initial advisory role in 2020 when AfricInvest invested in MDP, helping transform it into a regional fintech leader.

Mostafa Gad, Global Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, commented, “From the entry of AfricInvest in 2020 to this landmark exit in 2025, we’ve been proud to serve as a trusted partner in a journey that has seen MDP scale into a regional fintech champion.”

On his part, Ahmed Nafie, Co-Founder and CEO of MDP, stated, “This transaction marks a pivotal moment in MDP’s journey. EFG Hermes has been a key advisor to MDP since 2020, when it supported the entry of AfricInvest into the company.”

“Their deep knowledge and consistent support over the years have been instrumental in helping us attract strategic investors and navigate major milestones,” he added.

Ismail Talbi, Senior Partner at AfricInvest, noted, “Our partnership with EFG Hermes has contributed to the success of our investment in MDP.”

Talib continued: “Their guidance during our entry in 2020, and again through this exit, reflects a deep understanding of both the payments space and the regional investment landscape.”

Serving over 200 banks and 60 fintechs, MDP processes over 1 billion transactions and issues more than 350 million cards, driving financial inclusion and digital transformation in emerging markets.

EFG Hermes recently finalized its role as the sole global coordinator for National Printing Company’s EGP 450 million initial public offering (IPO) on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

