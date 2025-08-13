Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As the UAE advances toward its net-zero emissions target by 2050 and enforces stringent green building standards, the demand for eco-conscious construction materials is steadily rising. Spanish ceramic tiles are playing an increasingly prominent role in this transformation, known for their sustainable manufacturing processes, energy-efficient properties, and design versatility. Projects such as Abu Dhabi’s Al Qana development exemplify how these materials combine durability, cultural sensitivity, and sustainability within the region’s architectural landscape.

The 24th edition of the Tile of Spain Awards recognising excellence in Architecture, Interior Design, and Final Degree Projects (MTP) is now open for entries. Organised by ASCER (Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers’ Association), the international competition champions innovation in the use of Spanish ceramic tiles across global design and architecture projects.

This year’s awards present a timely opportunity for design professionals in the UAE, where material innovation is a growing focus. The inclusion of Spanish ceramics in local projects continues to align with the country’s push for aesthetically distinctive, technically robust, and environmentally responsible design solutions.

The 2025 edition introduces new subcategories in the Architecture and Interior Design segments, distinguishing projects based on the type of ceramic used such as dry-pressed porcelain and other ceramics including mosaics, terracotta, and extruded stoneware.

The Tile of Spain Awards are supported by the Regional Ministry of Finance of the Generalitat Valenciana. The jury will be chaired by the architect Julio Touza Rodríguez and includes several leading figures from the fields of architecture and design.The deadline for submitting projects is 20 October 2025.

For Further information: www.tileofspainawards.com

About Tile of Spain:

Tile of Spain is the voice of the Spanish tile industry, encompassing more than 120 tile manufacturers. Renowned worldwide for an inspiring blend of aesthetic and technical innovation, Spanish tiles draw on

a rich heritage of skill and creativity, while remaining at the cutting edge of design. Manufactured in Spain and widely available in the UK, these products embody the spirit of an industry that prides itself on proposing beautiful, meaningful and high-performance solutions to flooring, wall coverings, furnishing and external paving and cladding.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Namita Thakkar

namita@matrixdubai.com