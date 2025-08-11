Strategic partnership aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as the Capital of Capital by expanding the emirate’s digital financial infrastructure and accelerating cross-border fintech innovation

Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider, to leverage Ant International’s technological expertise towards expanding Abu Dhabi's financial technology sector, empowering local businesses with advanced digital tools, and promoting financial inclusion and connectivity between Abu Dhabi and key global markets.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “With progressive regulation, robust digital infrastructure and a strategic location, Abu Dhabi is a key jurisdiction for fintech firms that operate globally and seek to partner for longevity. This agreement with Ant International reflects a broader inflection point in digital finance, where scale is no longer just about reach, but about resilience, trust and regulatory clarity. More than just welcoming global fintech players to join our thriving financial ecosystem, Abu Dhabi is actively shaping digital innovation for the future.”

Peng Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Ant International, said: “The support from ADIO has been instrumental in helping us to establish our presence in Abu Dhabi. This strategic collaborative relationship is foundational to our mission to empower local businesses, especially SMEs, and connect them to new global growth opportunities. We are excited to contribute to the UAE's growing digital economy and look forward to a future of shared success."

The agreement forms part of ADIO’s strategy to enable high-impact companies to scale from Abu Dhabi while deepening economic bridges between Asia and the UAE capital. Earlier this year, ADIO hosted the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Beijing, Shanghai and Tokyo to further advance cross-regional flows of capital, innovation and trade.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About Ant International:

With headquarters in Singapore and main operations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/

